https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/russian-soldier-recalls-day-he-repelled-ukrainian-drone-assault-1113221741.html
Russian Soldier Recalls Day He Repelled Ukrainian Drone Assault
Russian Soldier Recalls Day He Repelled Ukrainian Drone Assault
Russian soldier Pavel Yankov with the call sign Casper saved his brothers-in-arms from a Ukrainian drone.
2023-09-09T07:37+0000
2023-09-09T07:37+0000
2023-09-09T07:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
drone
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113224785_80:0:1342:710_1920x0_80_0_0_5a77d8ed4f40589abcc48a8a57589280.jpg
Russian soldier Pavel Yankov, code-named Casper, demonstrated bravery by saving his fellow soldiers from an attack by a Ukrainian drone. In the midst of the assault, Casper swiftly removed the armor from his bulletproof vest. With arms outstretched, he skillfully directed the defense against the approaching drone, swiftly closing the gap in the trench where his comrades were stationed.Despite being barely awake, Pavel took it upon himself to inquire about the condition of his comrades, even though he was the one closest to the site of the explosion.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113224785_237:0:1184:710_1920x0_80_0_0_d710dad60e68402a7b97feae224939bb.jpg
Russian serviceman with the call sign Casper saved his brothers-in-arms from a Ukrainian drone
Russian serviceman with the call sign Casper saved his brothers-in-arms from a Ukrainian drone
2023-09-09T07:37+0000
true
PT3M36S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian drone, russian serviceman, bulletproof vest
ukrainian drone, russian serviceman, bulletproof vest
Russian Soldier Recalls Day He Repelled Ukrainian Drone Assault
Ukraine initiated a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June, following multiple delays. As of August 4, estimates from the Russian Defense Ministry indicate that Ukraine has incurred significant losses in this counteroffensive, with approximately 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment affected.
Russian soldier Pavel Yankov, code-named Casper, demonstrated bravery by saving his fellow soldiers from an attack by a Ukrainian drone. In the midst of the assault, Casper swiftly removed the armor from his bulletproof vest. With arms outstretched, he skillfully directed the defense against the approaching drone, swiftly closing the gap in the trench where his comrades were stationed.
Despite being barely awake, Pavel took it upon himself to inquire about the condition of his comrades, even though he was the one closest to the site of the explosion.