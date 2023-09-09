https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/russian-soldier-recalls-day-he-repelled-ukrainian-drone-assault-1113221741.html

Russian Soldier Recalls Day He Repelled Ukrainian Drone Assault

Russian soldier Pavel Yankov with the call sign Casper saved his brothers-in-arms from a Ukrainian drone.

Russian soldier Pavel Yankov, code-named Casper, demonstrated bravery by saving his fellow soldiers from an attack by a Ukrainian drone. In the midst of the assault, Casper swiftly removed the armor from his bulletproof vest. With arms outstretched, he skillfully directed the defense against the approaching drone, swiftly closing the gap in the trench where his comrades were stationed.Despite being barely awake, Pavel took it upon himself to inquire about the condition of his comrades, even though he was the one closest to the site of the explosion.

