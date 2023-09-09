https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/tonga-eruption-caused-fastest-ocean-flows-ever-recorded-1113220234.html

Tonga Eruption Caused Fastest Ocean Flows Ever Recorded

The eruption caused incredible natural occurrences, as well as severe damage to the surrounding islands. But scientists believe more attention should be paid towards the islands' connection cables after last year's eruption.

The violent volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga in 2022 caused the fastest underwater currents ever recorded, a study published on Thursday has detailed.The eruption began in a submarine volcano in December of 2021 and reached its climax nearly four weeks later on January 15, 2022. On the Volcanic Explosivity Index scale, the eruption rated at least a VEI-5. It is the most powerful volcanic explosion ever recorded with modern-day equipment and triggered a deadly tsunami, released at least 192,000 flashes of lightning and had the force of hundreds of atomic bombs. The submarine volcano also triggered avalanche-like flows that damaged underwater cables, which caused severe issues for the islands of Vava’u, Kifuka, and Tonatapu as it cut the islands’ connection to the outside world for weeks. A team of researchers led by scientists from Britain’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) used the timings and locations of the cable damage to figure out the speed of the flows, which they determined traveled at 122 kilometers per hour (75 mph) and were up to 50% faster than any other ever recorded."Surveys showed that Tonga's domestic cable was buried under 30 meters of material, which we sampled and confirmed as containing deposits formed by a powerful seafloor flow triggered by the eruption."While the record breaking finding is significant, the scientists have also argued that the damage to Tonga’s subsea cables is a sign that more volcanic monitoring is needed in order to protect vital communication links."A huge number of the world's volcanoes lie under the ocean, yet only a handful of those are monitored,” said Isobel Yeo from the NOC. "As a result, the risk posed to coastal communities and critical infrastructure remains poorly understood, and more monitoring is urgently needed."The volcanic eruption resulted in the deaths of at least three people.

