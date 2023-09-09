International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch: Soldiers Attend Service at Underground Church in Special Op Zone
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the operation of a field church built 4 meters below the surface of the ground in the area of special operations.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showcasing the operation of a field church, which is constructed 4 meters below the ground surface within the area of special operations.According to the ministry, the priests offer Russian servicemen the opportunity to participate in church rituals, even in the midst of military events.Father Dmitriy, a military priest, serves in the church. He explains that participants of the special operation reach the church from the front line and return from there to the line of contact. He also expresses the possibility of a monastery being founded there someday.
06:09 GMT 09.09.2023
In the special operation zone, an underground church has been opened in the rear area of the Western grouping of troops.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showcasing the operation of a field church, which is constructed 4 meters below the ground surface within the area of special operations.

According to the ministry, the priests offer Russian servicemen the opportunity to participate in church rituals, even in the midst of military events.
Father Dmitriy, a military priest, serves in the church. He explains that participants of the special operation reach the church from the front line and return from there to the line of contact. He also expresses the possibility of a monastery being founded there someday.
