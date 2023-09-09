https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/weekly-news-wrap-german-car-industry-collapsing-africa-rejects-france-1113218593.html

German car industry is crashing due to the loss of cheap Russian energy.

Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. 77% of young people in the US are unqualified for military service. Dr. Horne says that this story is an indictment of US imperialism because you can't separate youth obesity from the international profit driven food system. He also says that the US navy is harassing Iran and the US is seeking to encircle the Islamic Republic using Israel and Saudi Arabia.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. There are signs of recession as US job offers continue to fall. Dr Jack Rasmus argues that US government statistics are inaccurate partially due to the way that the response to COVID changed economic dynamics. He says that statistics are actually a manipulation of raw data and the information regarding job openings is misleading. The coming commercial real estate crash has not been taken into consideration in these government statistics.Daryl Jones, attorney, and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Prosecutors expect Hunter Biden to be charged with administrative gun related crimes this week. Daryl Jones thinks that the case will move forward and investigations into the Biden's could factor into the Party's political decisions for the 2024 election cycle.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party and Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. China is planning to mediate the Niger crisis. Yolian Ogbu and Ajamu Baraka say that China has an economic stake in the region. Also, the US has had a long checkered relationship with France and would likely be fine with keeping their base in Niger at the expense of French colonialism.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim' Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Democratic elites are working to get working class voters excited about Joe Biden. Dr Jim Kavanagh and Dr Linwood Tauheed say that the issue is cognitive ability as opposed to chronological age. Also, the Biden administration is arming and supporting Nazis in Ukraine and these fascists will eventually launch attacks in Europe and the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

