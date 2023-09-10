https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/germany-to-spend-over-64bln-on-major-defense-contracts-by-end-of-2023--1113264000.html

Germany to Spend Over $64Bln on Major Defense Contracts by End of 2023

Germany will allocate 60 billion euros from the Bundeswehr's special fund by the end of the year for major defense orders, including the purchase of F-35 fighter jets.

Germany will allocate 60 billion euros ($64.3 billion) from the Bundeswehr's special fund by the end of the year for major defense orders, including the purchase of F-35 fighter jets, a newspaper reported on Sunday, citing Director-General of the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support Annette Lehnigk-Emden.At the same time, Lehnigk-Emden noted that her agency, despite the desire for faster decision-making, still faces a number of obstacles, including the need to obtain parliamentary approval for any defense spending exceeding 25 million euros, the report stated. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced last year the establishment of a 100-billion-euro special fund to finance major defense projects such as the purchase of F-35 fighter jets.

