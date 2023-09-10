https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/germany-to-spend-over-64bln-on-major-defense-contracts-by-end-of-2023--1113264000.html
Germany to Spend Over $64Bln on Major Defense Contracts by End of 2023
Germany to Spend Over $64Bln on Major Defense Contracts by End of 2023
Germany will allocate 60 billion euros from the Bundeswehr's special fund by the end of the year for major defense orders, including the purchase of F-35 fighter jets.
2023-09-10T23:56+0000
2023-09-10T23:56+0000
2023-09-10T23:56+0000
military
germany
german defense spending
bundeswehr
german bundeswehr
f-35
olaf scholz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112856658_0:171:3035:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_10efb046d586ce0da75687c5dc89dfc7.jpg
Germany will allocate 60 billion euros ($64.3 billion) from the Bundeswehr's special fund by the end of the year for major defense orders, including the purchase of F-35 fighter jets, a newspaper reported on Sunday, citing Director-General of the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support Annette Lehnigk-Emden.At the same time, Lehnigk-Emden noted that her agency, despite the desire for faster decision-making, still faces a number of obstacles, including the need to obtain parliamentary approval for any defense spending exceeding 25 million euros, the report stated. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced last year the establishment of a 100-billion-euro special fund to finance major defense projects such as the purchase of F-35 fighter jets.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112856658_153:0:2882:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9236e00a732914c6112228ae8a3aef9e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
germany, bundeswehr's special fund, german defense fund, us f-35 fighter jets, german military
germany, bundeswehr's special fund, german defense fund, us f-35 fighter jets, german military
Germany to Spend Over $64Bln on Major Defense Contracts by End of 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lehnigk-Emden added that the funds would be allocated for the purchase of US F-35 fighter jets and Chinook heavy transport helicopters, as well as the Israeli Arrow 3 missile defense system, the report said.
Germany will allocate 60 billion euros ($64.3 billion) from the Bundeswehr's special fund by the end of the year for major defense orders, including the purchase of F-35 fighter jets, a newspaper reported on Sunday, citing Director-General of the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support Annette Lehnigk-Emden.
At the same time, Lehnigk-Emden noted that her agency, despite the desire for faster decision-making, still faces a number of obstacles, including the need to obtain parliamentary approval for any defense spending exceeding 25 million euros, the report stated.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced last year the establishment of a 100-billion-euro special fund to finance major defense projects such as the purchase of F-35 fighter jets.