LIVE: Lavrov Holds Press Conference at G20 Summit
Lavrov Holds Press Conference at G20 Summit
Lavrov Holds Press Conference at G20 Summit
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi.
Sputnik is live from New Delhi as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The two-day international gathering has been the first of its kind to be held in India. In addition to the G20 members, India has extended invitations to a group of nine other countries, which includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates. Heads of major international organizations, including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, also received invitations from this year's chair.Leaders of the world's major economies will discuss global economic development issues, such as inclusive growth, digitalization, and others. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Lavrov Holds Press Conference at G20 Summit

08:20 GMT 10.09.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo
The 18th G20 Summit, chaired by India, began on Saturday in New Delhi. Russia is represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Sputnik is live from New Delhi as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
The two-day international gathering has been the first of its kind to be held in India. In addition to the G20 members, India has extended invitations to a group of nine other countries, which includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates.
Heads of major international organizations, including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, also received invitations from this year's chair.
Leaders of the world's major economies will discuss global economic development issues, such as inclusive growth, digitalization, and others.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
