https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/lavrov-holds-press-conference-at-g20-summit-1113222834.html

Lavrov Holds Press Conference at G20 Summit

Lavrov Holds Press Conference at G20 Summit

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi.

2023-09-10T08:20+0000

2023-09-10T08:20+0000

2023-09-10T08:20+0000

world

g20 summit

g20 summit 2023

russia

new delhi

sergey lavrov

g20

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112755660_0:0:2959:1665_1920x0_80_0_0_f5dff10529141d11b5c475c5536f0fef.jpg

Sputnik is live from New Delhi as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The two-day international gathering has been the first of its kind to be held in India. In addition to the G20 members, India has extended invitations to a group of nine other countries, which includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates. Heads of major international organizations, including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, also received invitations from this year's chair.Leaders of the world's major economies will discuss global economic development issues, such as inclusive growth, digitalization, and others. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

russia

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lavrov Sergey Lavrov 2023-09-10T08:20+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

g20 summit, g20 summit in new delhi, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov