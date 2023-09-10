https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/niger-junta-accuses-france-of-deploying-forces-for-military-intervention-1113242883.html

Niger Junta Accuses France of Deploying Forces for 'Military Intervention'

A coup took place in Niger on July 26. President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani.

"France continues to deploy its forces in several ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States] countries as part of preparations for an aggression against Niger, which it is planning in collaboration with this community organization," the news agency quoted Abdramane as saying in a statement broadcast on Niger's national television. A coup took place in Niger on July 26. President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. Following the coup, ECOWAS suspended all cooperation with Niger and threatened an invasion if the rebels did not reinstate Bazoum.

