International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/opening-of-eastern-economic-forum-2023-1113251757.html
Opening of Eastern Economic Forum 2023
Opening of Eastern Economic Forum 2023
This year's motto of EEF, "The Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity," reflects the host country's desire to build constructive relations and engage in inclusive dialogue with foreign partners in the region.
2023-09-10T11:22+0000
2023-09-10T11:22+0000
multimedia
photo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0a/1113251938_0:0:2681:1509_1920x0_80_0_0_eac52804d0136a0f7cf5965e7d7d43c8.jpg
This year's motto of the EEF, "The Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity," reflects the host country's desire to build constructive relations and engage in inclusive dialogue with foreign partners in the region.Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the event, addressing the plenary session of the forum on Tuesday. Putin will be joined by Vice President of Laos Pany Yathotou, the main guest of this year's EEF.The Eastern Economic Forum is an annual event that brings together business leaders and government officials from Russia and the Asia-Pacific to discuss economic and social development in the region.It was first held in 2015 and is hosted by the Russian government in Vladivostok. The forum covers a range of topics, including investment, energy, infrastructure, and innovation. One of the main goals of the EEF is to enhance economic cooperation and integration between Russia and Asia-Pacific countries.Take a look at the opening of the Eastern Economic Forum on September 10 in Vladivostok in Sputnik's gallery:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0a/1113251938_0:0:2681:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_7066018722a48cbc68d83c3ac8614c9d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eastern economic forum 2023, the path to partnership, peace and prosperity, eef-2023
eastern economic forum 2023, the path to partnership, peace and prosperity, eef-2023

Opening of Eastern Economic Forum 2023

11:22 GMT 10.09.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The eighth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place on September 10-13 in the Russian city of Vladivostok.
This year's motto of the EEF, "The Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity," reflects the host country's desire to build constructive relations and engage in inclusive dialogue with foreign partners in the region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the event, addressing the plenary session of the forum on Tuesday. Putin will be joined by Vice President of Laos Pany Yathotou, the main guest of this year's EEF.
The Eastern Economic Forum is an annual event that brings together business leaders and government officials from Russia and the Asia-Pacific to discuss economic and social development in the region.
It was first held in 2015 and is hosted by the Russian government in Vladivostok. The forum covers a range of topics, including investment, energy, infrastructure, and innovation. One of the main goals of the EEF is to enhance economic cooperation and integration between Russia and Asia-Pacific countries.
Take a look at the opening of the Eastern Economic Forum on September 10 in Vladivostok in Sputnik's gallery:
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
1/11
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank

Aeroflot flight attendants at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Aeroflot flight attendants at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
2/11
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank

Aeroflot flight attendants at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Around 7,000 people from more than 50 countries will be represented, with the largest delegations coming from China, Myanmar, India, Mongolia, and Laos.

Around 7,000 people from more than 50 countries will be represented, with the largest delegations coming from China, Myanmar, India, Mongolia, and Laos. - Sputnik International
3/11
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Around 7,000 people from more than 50 countries will be represented, with the largest delegations coming from China, Myanmar, India, Mongolia, and Laos.

© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

The forum will be held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University on September 10-13.

The forum will be held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University on September 10-13. - Sputnik International
4/11
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank

The forum will be held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University on September 10-13.

© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabank

Participant of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Participant of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
5/11
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
/
Go to the mediabank

Participant of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

A participant at the House of Falcon pavilion at the Far East Street exhibition at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

A participant at the House of Falcon pavilion at the Far East Street exhibition at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
6/11
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank

A participant at the House of Falcon pavilion at the Far East Street exhibition at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
7/11
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank

Opening ceremony of the Far East Street exhibition at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Opening ceremony of the Far East Street exhibition at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
8/11
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank

Opening ceremony of the Far East Street exhibition at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

The forum's full business program includes over 90 events on topical issues on the Russian and global agenda.

The forum&#x27;s full business program includes over 90 events on topical issues on the Russian and global agenda. - Sputnik International
9/11
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank

The forum's full business program includes over 90 events on topical issues on the Russian and global agenda.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank

The EEF international platform brings together business leaders, politicians, and public figures from around the world to discuss the development of the Russian Far East and its integration into the Asia-Pacific region.

The EEF international platform brings together business leaders, politicians, and public figures from around the world to discuss the development of the Russian Far East and its integration into the Asia-Pacific region. - Sputnik International
10/11
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank

The EEF international platform brings together business leaders, politicians, and public figures from around the world to discuss the development of the Russian Far East and its integration into the Asia-Pacific region.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank

During the Eastern Economic Forum, the number of flights to Vladivostok will increase by 27% to 580, compared to the typical weekly number of flights, according to Rosaviatsia.

During the Eastern Economic Forum, the number of flights to Vladivostok will increase by 27% to 580, compared to the typical weekly number of flights, according to Rosaviatsia. - Sputnik International
11/11
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank

During the Eastern Economic Forum, the number of flights to Vladivostok will increase by 27% to 580, compared to the typical weekly number of flights, according to Rosaviatsia.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала