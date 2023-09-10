https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/opening-of-eastern-economic-forum-2023-1113251757.html

Opening of Eastern Economic Forum 2023

This year's motto of EEF, "The Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity," reflects the host country's desire to build constructive relations and engage in inclusive dialogue with foreign partners in the region.

This year's motto of the EEF, "The Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity," reflects the host country's desire to build constructive relations and engage in inclusive dialogue with foreign partners in the region.Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the event, addressing the plenary session of the forum on Tuesday. Putin will be joined by Vice President of Laos Pany Yathotou, the main guest of this year's EEF.The Eastern Economic Forum is an annual event that brings together business leaders and government officials from Russia and the Asia-Pacific to discuss economic and social development in the region.It was first held in 2015 and is hosted by the Russian government in Vladivostok. The forum covers a range of topics, including investment, energy, infrastructure, and innovation. One of the main goals of the EEF is to enhance economic cooperation and integration between Russia and Asia-Pacific countries.Take a look at the opening of the Eastern Economic Forum on September 10 in Vladivostok in Sputnik's gallery:

