International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/remembering-the-red-armys-heroic-donbass-offensive-of-1943-1113235989.html
Remembering the Red Army's Heroic Donbass Offensive of 1943
Remembering the Red Army's Heroic Donbass Offensive of 1943
The day of liberation from Nazi invaders is celebrated on September 8 in the Donetsk People's Republic.
2023-09-10T10:48+0000
2023-09-10T10:48+0000
multimedia
infographic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113235659_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d04b325e4b17a6cc56bff1350cfb78d4.png
Eighty years ago on September 8, the Red Army drove the Wehrmacht out of Stalino, back then that was the name of Donetsk during the Great Patriotic War. The Donbass Offensive - a strategic operation by the Red Army during the Great Patriotic War was conducted from August 13 to September 22, 1943, by Soviet troops of the Southern and Southwestern Fronts, whose main goal was the defeat of the Nazis' Army Group South, the liberation of Donbass and gaining access to the Dnepr River; they also sought to liberate the major industrial and administrative centers of Donetsk, Taganrog and Mariupol.Check out Sputnik's infographic to see who led the operation, how the offensive unfolded, and what was left after the German Nazis.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113235659_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ae96d088ef51171715ddff63fea3c91a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donbass offensive, nazi invaders, donetsk people's republic
donbass offensive, nazi invaders, donetsk people's republic

Remembering the Red Army's Heroic Donbass Offensive of 1943

10:48 GMT 10.09.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
September 10 marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Mariupol from the Nazis during the Donbass offensive operation. The day of liberation from Nazi invaders is celebrated on September 8 in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Eighty years ago on September 8, the Red Army drove the Wehrmacht out of Stalino, back then that was the name of Donetsk during the Great Patriotic War.
The Donbass Offensive - a strategic operation by the Red Army during the Great Patriotic War was conducted from August 13 to September 22, 1943, by Soviet troops of the Southern and Southwestern Fronts, whose main goal was the defeat of the Nazis' Army Group South, the liberation of Donbass and gaining access to the Dnepr River; they also sought to liberate the major industrial and administrative centers of Donetsk, Taganrog and Mariupol.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to see who led the operation, how the offensive unfolded, and what was left after the German Nazis.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала