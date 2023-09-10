https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/remembering-the-red-armys-heroic-donbass-offensive-of-1943-1113235989.html

Remembering the Red Army's Heroic Donbass Offensive of 1943

The day of liberation from Nazi invaders is celebrated on September 8 in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Eighty years ago on September 8, the Red Army drove the Wehrmacht out of Stalino, back then that was the name of Donetsk during the Great Patriotic War. The Donbass Offensive - a strategic operation by the Red Army during the Great Patriotic War was conducted from August 13 to September 22, 1943, by Soviet troops of the Southern and Southwestern Fronts, whose main goal was the defeat of the Nazis' Army Group South, the liberation of Donbass and gaining access to the Dnepr River; they also sought to liberate the major industrial and administrative centers of Donetsk, Taganrog and Mariupol.Check out Sputnik's infographic to see who led the operation, how the offensive unfolded, and what was left after the German Nazis.

donbass offensive, nazi invaders, donetsk people's republic