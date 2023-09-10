https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/russia-destroyed-8-ukrainian-drones-over-black-sea-near-crimea---defense-ministry-1113243251.html

Russia Destroyed 8 Ukrainian Drones Over Black Sea Near Crimea - Defense Ministry

Russia Destroyed 8 Ukrainian Drones Over Black Sea Near Crimea - Defense Ministry

"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped," the ministry announced.

2023-09-10T03:40+0000

2023-09-10T03:40+0000

2023-09-10T03:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b8f643289aae3e49a7e5fd72f97f8d34.jpg

“Overnight to September 10, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed eight unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea near the coast of the Republic of Crimea,” the ministry said.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, ukrainian drones, black sea, crimea, ukrainian drone attack, russia's special operation in ukraine