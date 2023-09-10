International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Destroyed 8 Ukrainian Drones Over Black Sea Near Crimea - Defense Ministry
"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped," the ministry announced.
“Overnight to September 10, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed eight unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea near the coast of the Republic of Crimea,” the ministry said.
Russia Destroyed 8 Ukrainian Drones Over Black Sea Near Crimea - Defense Ministry

03:40 GMT 10.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses destroyed eight Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea near Crimea early on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“Overnight to September 10, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed eight unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea near the coast of the Republic of Crimea,” the ministry said.
