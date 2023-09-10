International
Russia Holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum - Day One
Russia
Russia Holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum: Day One
Russia Holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum: Day One
Sputnik is live as the events of the 8th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum are taking place in the form of panel sessions, roundtables, televised debates, business breakfasts, and business dialogues.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Vladivostok where the 8th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum has just started.The forum at the Far Eastern Federal University campus will feature an exciting lineup of panel sessions, roundtables, televised debates, and business dialogues. Don't miss out on these engaging events!Established in 2015, the Eastern Economic Forum serves as a dynamic international platform promoting business collaboration in the Asia-Pacific region and driving investments in Russia's easternmost regions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russia Holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum: Day One

07:25 GMT 10.09.2023
Russia's eighth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) takes place in the city of Vladivostok from September 10–13.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Vladivostok where the 8th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum has just started.
The forum at the Far Eastern Federal University campus will feature an exciting lineup of panel sessions, roundtables, televised debates, and business dialogues. Don't miss out on these engaging events!
Established in 2015, the Eastern Economic Forum serves as a dynamic international platform promoting business collaboration in the Asia-Pacific region and driving investments in Russia's easternmost regions.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
