https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/russia-holds-viii-eastern-economic-forum-day-one-1113233883.html

Russia Holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum: Day One

Russia Holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum: Day One

Sputnik is live as the events of the 8th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum are taking place in the form of panel sessions, roundtables, televised debates, business breakfasts, and business dialogues.

2023-09-10T07:25+0000

2023-09-10T07:25+0000

2023-09-10T07:25+0000

russia

russia

vladivostok

eef

pacific

eastern economic forum

2023 eastern economic forum

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113234010_0:168:3071:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_cdd021198eea1d8fc52fb48b93f7bcaa.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Vladivostok where the 8th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum has just started.The forum at the Far Eastern Federal University campus will feature an exciting lineup of panel sessions, roundtables, televised debates, and business dialogues. Don't miss out on these engaging events!Established in 2015, the Eastern Economic Forum serves as a dynamic international platform promoting business collaboration in the Asia-Pacific region and driving investments in Russia's easternmost regions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

russia

vladivostok

pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Eastern Economic Forum Eastern Economic Forum 2023-09-10T07:25+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eastern economic forum, vladivostok, viii eastern economic forum, eef