https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/russia-holds-viii-eastern-economic-forum-day-one-1113233883.html
Russia Holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum: Day One
Russia Holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum: Day One
Sputnik is live as the events of the 8th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum are taking place in the form of panel sessions, roundtables, televised debates, business breakfasts, and business dialogues.
2023-09-10T07:25+0000
2023-09-10T07:25+0000
2023-09-10T07:25+0000
russia
russia
vladivostok
eef
pacific
eastern economic forum
2023 eastern economic forum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113234010_0:168:3071:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_cdd021198eea1d8fc52fb48b93f7bcaa.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Vladivostok where the 8th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum has just started.The forum at the Far Eastern Federal University campus will feature an exciting lineup of panel sessions, roundtables, televised debates, and business dialogues. Don't miss out on these engaging events!Established in 2015, the Eastern Economic Forum serves as a dynamic international platform promoting business collaboration in the Asia-Pacific region and driving investments in Russia's easternmost regions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
vladivostok
pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113234010_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_03eda50a1c62f6ea22aa8fccff6f18bc.jpg
Eastern Economic Forum
Eastern Economic Forum
2023-09-10T07:25+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
eastern economic forum, vladivostok, viii eastern economic forum, eef
eastern economic forum, vladivostok, viii eastern economic forum, eef
Russia Holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum: Day One
Russia's eighth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) takes place in the city of Vladivostok from September 10–13.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Vladivostok where the 8th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum has just started.
The forum at the Far Eastern Federal University campus will feature an exciting lineup of panel sessions, roundtables, televised debates, and business dialogues. Don't miss out on these engaging events!
Established in 2015, the Eastern Economic Forum serves as a dynamic international platform promoting business collaboration in the Asia-Pacific region and driving investments in Russia's easternmost regions.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!