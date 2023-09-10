International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod Region
Russian Air Defense Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod Region
Two Ukrainian drones were shot down by the Russian armed forces over Russia's Belgorod Region.
"On September 11 of this year, at about 01:20 Moscow time [22:20 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by fixed-wing UAVs on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense systems destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said. No one was injured as a result of the drone crash, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
Russian Air Defense Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Ukrainian drones were shot down by the Russian armed forces over Russia's Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On September 11 of this year, at about 01:20 Moscow time [22:20 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by fixed-wing UAVs on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense systems destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.
No one was injured as a result of the drone crash, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
