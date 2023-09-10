https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/russian-air-defense-destroys-2-ukrainian-drones-over-belgorod-region-1113263891.html
Russian Air Defense Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod Region
Russian Air Defense Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod Region
Two Ukrainian drones were shot down by the Russian armed forces over Russia’s Belgorod Region. Air defense systems destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod Region, the ministry said.
2023-09-10T23:38+0000
2023-09-10T23:38+0000
2023-09-10T23:38+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
uav
uavs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083139607_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2a375badb9b70246831c837c8f49cbc0.jpg
"On September 11 of this year, at about 01:20 Moscow time [22:20 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by fixed-wing UAVs on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense systems destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said. No one was injured as a result of the drone crash, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083139607_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9608d01e990e648678bc933bfcef5491.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian air defense, ukrainian drones, uavs, russia's belgorod region, russia, ukraine
russian air defense, ukrainian drones, uavs, russia's belgorod region, russia, ukraine
Russian Air Defense Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Ukrainian drones were shot down by the Russian armed forces over Russia’s Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On September 11 of this year, at about 01:20 Moscow time [22:20 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by fixed-wing UAVs on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense systems destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.
No one was injured as a result of the drone crash, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.