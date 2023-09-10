https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/russian-air-defense-destroys-2-ukrainian-drones-over-belgorod-region-1113263891.html

Russian Air Defense Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod Region

Two Ukrainian drones were shot down by the Russian armed forces over Russia’s Belgorod Region. Air defense systems destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod Region, the ministry said.

"On September 11 of this year, at about 01:20 Moscow time [22:20 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by fixed-wing UAVs on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense systems destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said. No one was injured as a result of the drone crash, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

