Shulginov told Sputnik that his ministry remains committed to a target level of domestic LNG production at 140 million tonnes by 2035, adding that some Russian lawmakers plans "are not very realistic" in the current conditions.
"The upper limit of our forecast is 140 million tonnes by 2035, which is not up for revision. Our new target is 100 million tonnes by 2030," Shulginov said. When asked about suggestions of some Russian lawmakers to boost LNG production to 180 million tonnes, the minister said that such plans "are not very realistic" in the current conditions. In 2022, Russia's LNG output amounted to 32.5 million tonnes, up 8.1% from the previous year, Russia's Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said. The LNG production in Russia decreased by 4.4% in January-July 2023 year-on-year to 18.7 million tonnes, Rossstat said in August. The 8th EEF is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok from September 10-13. RIA Novosti is the official media partner of the forum.
Russian Energy Ministry Sticks to LNG Output Target of 140Mln Tonnes by 2035
22:20 GMT 10.09.2023 (Updated: 22:21 GMT 10.09.2023)
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told Sputnik that his ministry remains committed to a target level of domestic liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at 140 million tonnes by 2035, describing anything above this mark as unfeasible.
"The upper limit of our forecast is 140 million tonnes by 2035, which is not up for revision. Our new target is 100 million tonnes by 2030," Shulginov said.
When asked about suggestions of some Russian lawmakers to boost LNG production to 180 million tonnes, the minister said that such plans "are not very realistic" in the current conditions.
In 2022, Russia's LNG output amounted to 32.5 million tonnes, up 8.1% from the previous year, Russia's Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said. The LNG production in Russia decreased by 4.4% in January-July 2023 year-on-year to 18.7 million tonnes, Rossstat said in August.
The 8th EEF is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok from September 10-13. RIA Novosti is the official media partner of the forum.