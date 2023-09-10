https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/russias-eastern-economic-forum-to-kick-off-in-vladivostok-on-sunday-1113242984.html

Russia's Eastern Economic Forum to Kick Off in Vladivostok on Sunday

Putin will take part in the event, addressing the plenary session of the forum. Around 7,000 people from more than 50 countries will also be represented at the event.

The EEF is an international platform that brings together business leaders, politicians and public figures from around the world to discuss the development of the Russian Far East and its integration into the Asia-Pacific region. This year's motto, "The Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity," reflects the host country's desire to build constructive relations and engage in inclusive dialogue with foreign partners in the region.Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the event, addressing the plenary session of the forum scheduled for 3 p.m. local time (05:00 GMT) on Tuesday. Putin will be joined by Vice President of Laos Pany Yathotou, the main guest of this year's EEF. The Russian president and the Laotian vice president will hold bilateral talks before the session. Putin will also meet with Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, who will attend the forum as well. Around 7,000 people from more than 50 countries will be represented, with the largest delegations coming from China, Myanmar, India, Mongolia and Laos. The forum will be held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University from September 10-13. RIA Novosti is the official media partner of the forum.

