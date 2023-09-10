https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/senior-russian-lawmaker-says-wests-plans-failed-as-new-russian-regions-held-local-votes-1113263352.html

Senior Russian Lawmaker Says West's Plans Failed as New Russian Regions Held Local Votes

Senior Russian Lawmaker Says West's Plans Failed as New Russian Regions Held Local Votes

Volodin said on Sunday that Washington and Brussels failed to disrupt local elections in the four recently-converted Russian regions. "Voter safety was ensured and the voting was transparent, fair and competitive," Volodin wrote.

"Washington and Brussels did everything to prevent these elections from taking place: provocations, intimidation and shelling by the Kiev regime. But their plans have failed. Voter safety was ensured and the voting was transparent, fair and competitive," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel. The senior lawmaker noted that the Donetsk and Lugansk peoples' republics as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions held their first local elections under Russian law, which once again demonstrated their willingness "to live in one country and advance together." "The high turnout showed the desire of residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to have an impact on the future development of their region [and] our country — Russia," Volodin said.

