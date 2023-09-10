https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/senior-russian-lawmaker-says-wests-plans-failed-as-new-russian-regions-held-local-votes-1113263352.html
Senior Russian Lawmaker Says West's Plans Failed as New Russian Regions Held Local Votes
Senior Russian Lawmaker Says West's Plans Failed as New Russian Regions Held Local Votes
Volodin said on Sunday that Washington and Brussels failed to disrupt local elections in the four recently-converted Russian regions. "Voter safety was ensured and the voting was transparent, fair and competitive," Volodin wrote.
2023-09-10T21:09+0000
2023-09-10T21:09+0000
2023-09-10T21:09+0000
russia
russia
brussels
us
elections
local elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104562/56/1045625609_0:0:2869:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_ebdb0da481395c413a275de71c35cb0a.jpg
"Washington and Brussels did everything to prevent these elections from taking place: provocations, intimidation and shelling by the Kiev regime. But their plans have failed. Voter safety was ensured and the voting was transparent, fair and competitive," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel. The senior lawmaker noted that the Donetsk and Lugansk peoples' republics as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions held their first local elections under Russian law, which once again demonstrated their willingness "to live in one country and advance together." "The high turnout showed the desire of residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to have an impact on the future development of their region [and] our country — Russia," Volodin said.
russia
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104562/56/1045625609_45:0:2776:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ded36b5908e41084b8f05881af69aa13.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russian elections, new russian regions, brussels, us, donetsk, lugansk,' zaporozhye, kherson
russia, russian elections, new russian regions, brussels, us, donetsk, lugansk,' zaporozhye, kherson
Senior Russian Lawmaker Says West's Plans Failed as New Russian Regions Held Local Votes
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday that Washington and Brussels failed to disrupt local elections in the four recently-converted Russian regions, adding that the high voter turnout speaks to the residents' desire to have a say in the future of their regions.
"Washington and Brussels did everything to prevent these elections from taking place: provocations, intimidation and shelling by the Kiev regime. But their plans have failed. Voter safety was ensured and the voting was transparent, fair and competitive," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.
The senior lawmaker noted that the Donetsk and Lugansk peoples' republics as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions held their first local elections under Russian law, which once again demonstrated their willingness "to live in one country and advance together."
"The high turnout showed the desire of residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to have an impact on the future development of their region [and] our country — Russia," Volodin said.