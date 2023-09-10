https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/united-russia-party-wins-local-elections-in-lpr-kherson-zaporozhye-regions-1113263594.html

United Russia Party Wins Local Elections in LPR, Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions

In the Kherson region, the party won 74.86% of the vote, an equivalent of 28 seats in the local legislative assembly, with the voter turnout at 65.36%, head of the regional election commission, Marina Zakharova, said. The commission received no election complaints, she added. As many as 74.63% of voters cast their ballots for United Russia in the LPR, according to the Russian Central Election Commission. The party received 83.01% of the vote in the local election in the Zaporozhye Region, the regional election commission's data shows. In the Donetsk People's Republic, United Russia received 78.04% of the vote, according to provisional results with nearly 90% of the ballots counted. Elections are being held in most regions of Russia from September 8-10. The voting is designed to elect top officials in 21 subjects of the country and members of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, for four vacant places in single-member constituencies. The Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, together with the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, became Russian regions in September 2022 through a referendum.

