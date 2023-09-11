https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/death-toll-from-earthquake-in-morocco-reaches-over-2120-people-1113264926.html
Death Toll From Earthquake in Morocco Reaches Over 2,120 People
Death Toll From Earthquake in Morocco Reaches Over 2,120 People
Previously, the death toll in Morocco had been reported to be 2,012, with a total of 2,059 others injured, according to Interior Ministry data.
At the same time, the Moroccan government agreed to accept assistance from the United Kingdom, Spain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in search and rescue efforts, reports said. In addition, Morocco's government spokesperson Mustapha Baitas told reporters that the kingdom’s authorities, following a cabinet meeting, decided to create a special fund to support earthquake victims. On Friday, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco 77 kilometers (48 miles) southwest of the city of Marrakesh. On Sunday, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the opening of an air corridor for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Morocco. The Qatar Red Crescent Society decided to send to Morocco tents, blankets, hygiene kits, food and medicine worth 1 million Qatari riyals ($274,600).
DOHA (Sputnik) - The death toll from the earthquake in Morocco has risen to 2,122 people, with 2,421 others receiving injuries, Moroccan media reported on Sunday, citing the Interior Ministry.
At the same time, the Moroccan government agreed to accept assistance from the United Kingdom, Spain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in search and rescue efforts, reports said.
In addition, Morocco's government spokesperson Mustapha Baitas told reporters that the kingdom’s authorities, following a cabinet meeting, decided to create a special fund to support earthquake victims.
On Friday, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco 77 kilometers (48 miles) southwest of the city of Marrakesh. On Sunday, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the opening of an air corridor for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Morocco. The Qatar Red Crescent Society decided to send to Morocco tents, blankets, hygiene kits, food and medicine worth 1 million Qatari riyals ($274,600).