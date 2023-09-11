International
Erdogan Discusses Creation of Gas Hub in Turkiye at G20 Summit Sidelines
Erdogan Discusses Creation of Gas Hub in Turkiye at G20 Summit Sidelines
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he had discussed the creation of a gas hub in Turkey’s west and of an energy center in Istanbul at the G20 summit sidelines last week.
"In the financial center of the Atasehir district in Istanbul, we will open an energy center where we will deal not only with gas, but also with oil, minerals, and renewable energy sources … In addition to this, there will be a gas hub in the Thrace region [in western Turkiye]. We discussed this issue with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in Sochi," Erdogan told reporters. The Turkish president added that he discussed the energy issue with counterparts during meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India.Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he will continue his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and will ask him to increase grain supplies to countries in need.Ankara is also trying to solve issues with the payment system and insurance of Russian agricultural exports and hopes for positive results, the president said."Western countries, while appreciating Turkiye's efforts, must make efforts themselves and fulfill their promises [regarding the grain deal]," the Turkish leader said, adding that a frivolous attitude towards the issue of export of Russian fertilizers is unacceptable.
12:27 GMT 11.09.2023
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he had discussed the creation of a gas hub in Turkey’s west and of an energy center in Istanbul at the G20 summit sidelines last week.
"In the financial center of the Atasehir district in Istanbul, we will open an energy center where we will deal not only with gas, but also with oil, minerals, and renewable energy sources … In addition to this, there will be a gas hub in the Thrace region [in western Turkiye]. We discussed this issue with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in Sochi," Erdogan told reporters.
The Turkish president added that he discussed the energy issue with counterparts during meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he will continue his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and will ask him to increase grain supplies to countries in need.
"For now, we have settled on Putin’s proposal for the supply of 1 million tonnes of grain, and we will ask him to increase this volume, continuing telephone diplomacy," Erdogan told reporters.
Ankara is also trying to solve issues with the payment system and insurance of Russian agricultural exports and hopes for positive results, the president said.
"Western countries, while appreciating Turkiye's efforts, must make efforts themselves and fulfill their promises [regarding the grain deal]," the Turkish leader said, adding that a frivolous attitude towards the issue of export of Russian fertilizers is unacceptable.
