https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/erdogan-putin-may-soon-hold-telephone-conversation-to-discuss-grain-deal-1113265644.html

Erdogan, Putin May Soon Hold Telephone Conversation to Discuss Grain Deal

Erdogan, Putin May Soon Hold Telephone Conversation to Discuss Grain Deal

The source added that Erdogan may discuss with Putin the results of his negotiations on the grain deal with Western leaders at the G20 summit in India.

2023-09-11T03:50+0000

2023-09-11T03:50+0000

2023-09-11T03:50+0000

turkiye

russia

recep tayyip erdogan

vladimir putin

black sea grain deal

g20

g20 summit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/04/1113111917_0:136:3158:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_5507b805d30f76963cf8c6f974828da2.jpg

Last Monday, Putin and Erdogan met in the Russian city of Sochi to discuss the situation around the grain deal and other issues. "Mr. President [Erdogan] intends to discuss with the respected Russian leader the results of his negotiations on the grain deal with Western leaders at the G20 summit in India to move the process forward. Therefore, it is not excluded that in the near future, the leaders [of Turkiye and Russia] will hold telephone negotiations. But there is no specific date yet," the source said. The source added that Erdogan's talks with Western leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the grain deal were constructive, but concrete action is needed to restart the Black Sea grain initiative. The source also noted that Ankara continues to work with the United Nations.

turkiye

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye, russia, grain deal, g20 summit in india, president vladimir putin, president recep tayyip erdogan