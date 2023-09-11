International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/kim-jong-un-first-visit-to-russia-1113281694.html
I'll Be Back: Kim Jong-Un's First Visit to Russia
I'll Be Back: Kim Jong-Un's First Visit to Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un traveled to Vladivostok in an armored train. On his way to Vladivostok, the DPRK leader made a brief stop at the Khasan border station, where he visited the House of Russian-Korean Friendship, built in 1986 on the eve of Kim Il Sung's visit.
2023-09-11T15:19+0000
2023-09-11T15:19+0000
kim jong-un
russia
democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)
multimedia
photo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113281867_0:0:2694:1515_1920x0_80_0_0_e284297b13cd140f074992c0f25a7f22.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un traveled to Vladivostok in his trademark armored train. On his way to the port city, Kim made a brief stop at the Khasan border station to visit the House of Russian-Korean Friendship, built in 1986 on the eve of Kim Il Sung's visit.He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 25 at his residence on the territory of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island.Take a look at Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia back in 2019 in Sputnik's gallery:
russia
democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113281867_0:0:2694:2021_1920x0_80_0_0_3b9d44f54171b51efca1a23d3ee9b038.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim jong-un, traveled to vladivostok, russian-korean friendship,
kim jong-un, traveled to vladivostok, russian-korean friendship,

I'll Be Back: Kim Jong-Un's First Visit to Russia

15:19 GMT 11.09.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
In April 2019, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia's eastern city of Vladivostok for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. It was the first-ever meeting between them, and Kim's first official visit to the Russian Federation.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un traveled to Vladivostok in his trademark armored train. On his way to the port city, Kim made a brief stop at the Khasan border station to visit the House of Russian-Korean Friendship, built in 1986 on the eve of Kim Il Sung's visit.
He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 25 at his residence on the territory of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island.
Take a look at Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia back in 2019 in Sputnik's gallery:
© Sputnik / Press service of the Governor of Primorsky Krai / Go to the mediabank

Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un at Vladivostok train station.

Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People&#x27;s Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un at Vladivostok train station. - Sputnik International
1/12
© Sputnik / Press service of the Governor of Primorsky Krai
/
Go to the mediabank

Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un at Vladivostok train station.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

A limousine of the motorcade of the Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un before the wreath-laying ceremony at the S-56 submarine memorial in Vladivostok.

A limousine of the motorcade of the Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People&#x27;s Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un before the wreath-laying ceremony at the S-56 submarine memorial in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
2/12
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

A limousine of the motorcade of the Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un before the wreath-laying ceremony at the S-56 submarine memorial in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov / Go to the mediabank

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un during the official meeting ceremony in front of the main entrance of one of the buildings of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island.

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un during the official meeting ceremony in front of the main entrance of one of the buildings of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island. - Sputnik International
3/12
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un during the official meeting ceremony in front of the main entrance of one of the buildings of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island.

© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabank

A sword and traveling tea set presented by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un during a gift exchange.

A sword and traveling tea set presented by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People&#x27;s Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un during a gift exchange. - Sputnik International
4/12
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the mediabank

A sword and traveling tea set presented by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un during a gift exchange.

© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabank

Artists perform the choreographic number "Korean Dance With Fans" at an official reception hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in honor of Kim Jong-un, chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Artists perform the choreographic number &quot;Korean Dance With Fans&quot; at an official reception hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in honor of Kim Jong-un, chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People&#x27;s Republic of Korea. - Sputnik International
5/12
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the mediabank

Artists perform the choreographic number "Korean Dance With Fans" at an official reception hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in honor of Kim Jong-un, chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabank

A Korean sword presented by Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a gift exchange at an official reception after talks.

A Korean sword presented by Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People&#x27;s Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a gift exchange at an official reception after talks. - Sputnik International
6/12
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the mediabank

A Korean sword presented by Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a gift exchange at an official reception after talks.

© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabank

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Democratic People's Republic of Korea State Council Chairman Kim Jong-un after talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus in Vladivostok.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Democratic People&#x27;s Republic of Korea State Council Chairman Kim Jong-un after talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
7/12
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Democratic People's Republic of Korea State Council Chairman Kim Jong-un after talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabank

Vladimir Putin during wide-ranging Russian-Korean talks with Kim Jong-un at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky Island.

Vladimir Putin during wide-ranging Russian-Korean talks with Kim Jong-un at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky Island. - Sputnik International
8/12
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the mediabank

Vladimir Putin during wide-ranging Russian-Korean talks with Kim Jong-un at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky Island.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un and Minister of Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov at the departure ceremony at Vladivostok railway station.

Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People&#x27;s Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un and Minister of Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov at the departure ceremony at Vladivostok railway station. - Sputnik International
9/12
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un and Minister of Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov at the departure ceremony at Vladivostok railway station.

© Sputnik / Press service of the Governor of Primorsky Krai / Go to the mediabank

Kim Jong-un at Vladivostok railway station.

Kim Jong-un at Vladivostok railway station. - Sputnik International
10/12
© Sputnik / Press service of the Governor of Primorsky Krai
/
Go to the mediabank

Kim Jong-un at Vladivostok railway station.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Kim Jong-un at the wreath-laying ceremony at the S-56 submarine memorial in Vladivostok.

Kim Jong-un at the wreath-laying ceremony at the S-56 submarine memorial in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
11/12
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Kim Jong-un at the wreath-laying ceremony at the S-56 submarine memorial in Vladivostok.

© Press service of the Governor of Primorsky Krai / Go to the mediabank

Security officers at the armored train car of the chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim Jong-un, at Vladivostok railway station.

Security officers at the armored train car of the chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People&#x27;s Republic of Korea, Kim Jong-un, at Vladivostok railway station. - Sputnik International
12/12
© Press service of the Governor of Primorsky Krai
/
Go to the mediabank

Security officers at the armored train car of the chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim Jong-un, at Vladivostok railway station.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала