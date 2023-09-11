https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/kim-jong-un-first-visit-to-russia-1113281694.html

I'll Be Back: Kim Jong-Un's First Visit to Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un traveled to Vladivostok in an armored train. On his way to Vladivostok, the DPRK leader made a brief stop at the Khasan border station, where he visited the House of Russian-Korean Friendship, built in 1986 on the eve of Kim Il Sung's visit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un traveled to Vladivostok in his trademark armored train. On his way to the port city, Kim made a brief stop at the Khasan border station to visit the House of Russian-Korean Friendship, built in 1986 on the eve of Kim Il Sung's visit.He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 25 at his residence on the territory of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island.Take a look at Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia back in 2019 in Sputnik's gallery:

