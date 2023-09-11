https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/myanmar-uses-yuan-to-pay-for-russian-oil-products--1113264736.html
The minister added that the parties are preparing an agreement on the mutual conversion of national currencies. Last September, the prime minister told Sputnik the country was buying Russian petroleum products.
"We are using yuan and not [paying] with rubles at this moment. But we are trying to make the kyat-ruble agreement [on the mutual conversion] … [the agreement] is going [to be signed] very soon," Kan Zaw said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. In addition, Kan Zaw expressed hope that Myanmar would conclude an agreement with Russia on tourism on the sidelines of the EEF. Last September, Prime Minister of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing told Sputnik that the country had begun purchasing Russian petroleum products. The 8th EEF is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok from September 10-13. RIA Novosti is the official media partner of the forum.
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Myanmar uses the yuan to pay for supplies of Russian petroleum products, Minister of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations of Myanmar Kan Zaw told Sputnik, adding that the parties are preparing an agreement on the mutual conversion of national currencies.
"We are using yuan and not [paying] with rubles at this moment. But we are trying to make the kyat-ruble agreement [on the mutual conversion] … [the agreement] is going [to be signed] very soon," Kan Zaw said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
In addition, Kan Zaw expressed hope that Myanmar would conclude an agreement with Russia on tourism on the sidelines of the EEF.
Last September, Prime Minister of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing told Sputnik that the country had begun purchasing Russian petroleum products.
The 8th EEF is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok from September 10-13. RIA Novosti is the official media partner of the forum.