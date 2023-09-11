https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/new-mexico-governor-temporarily-suspends-right-to-carry-firearms-in-albuquerque---reports-1113292166.html
New Mexico Governor Temporarily Suspends Right to Carry Firearms in Albuquerque - Reports
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has invoked an emergency health order to suspend for 30 days the right to open and concealed carry of firearms across Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, an American broadcaster reported on Monday.
Grisham's decision to enact the suspension comes in response to a recent surge in deadly shootings, including the incidents involving a 13-year-old girl in July, a five-year-old girl in August and an 11-year-old boy this month - all occurring in the Albuquerque area, the news agency stated. The emergency order will take effect on September 8, the agency added. This suspension applies to most public places, encompassing city sidewalks and urban recreational parks, in an area where the open carry of handguns has historically been permitted, according to the report.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has invoked an emergency health order to suspend for 30 days the right to open and concealed carry of firearms across Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, an American broadcaster reported on Monday.
Grisham's decision to enact the suspension comes in response to a recent surge in deadly shootings, including the incidents involving a 13-year-old girl in July, a five-year-old girl in August and an 11-year-old boy this month - all occurring in the Albuquerque area, the news agency stated.
The emergency order will take effect on September 8, the agency added.
This suspension applies to most public places, encompassing city sidewalks and urban recreational parks, in an area where the open carry of handguns has historically been permitted, according to the report.