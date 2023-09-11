https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/rarely-seen-images-of-the-911-attacks-22-years-on-1113265759.html

Rarely Seen Images Of The 9/11 Attacks, 22 Years On

Rarely Seen Images Of The 9/11 Attacks, 22 Years On

September 11 is a date that marks the anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the United States, which took place in 2001.

2023-09-11T06:37+0000

2023-09-11T06:37+0000

2023-09-11T06:38+0000

multimedia

photo

al-qaeda

world trade center

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113265930_0:130:1200:805_1920x0_80_0_0_ee169b5f8186f4657ee5f719d99451de.jpg

On 11 September 2001, a series of coordinated terrorist attacks were carried out by the extremist group al-Qaeda* against the United States.Two hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, causing the buildings to collapse and another plane hit the western part of the Pentagon near Washington, DC. The fourth hijacked aircraft was forced by the passengers to crash-land near the city of Pittsburg in the state of Pennsylvania to prevent it causing any more civilian death.Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks, including passengers and crew members on the planes, office workers, and emergency responders.Take a look at rare photos of the terrorist attacks in Sputnik's gallery.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks, terrorist attacks against the united states