Russia Expects Launch of Visa-Free Group Tourist Exchange With India in 2024

"We are waiting for a response from our colleagues [from India], for our part we have done everything. We are constantly in bilateral relations," the minister said on Monday.

2023-09-11T03:27+0000

russia

economic development

russian ministry of economic development

india

"We are waiting for a response from our colleagues [from India], for our part we have done everything. We are constantly in bilateral relations. We hope that we will complete the process of agreement at least this year, and the actual launch will take place next year," Vakhrukov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. The 8th EEF is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok from September 10-13. RIA Novosti is the official media partner of the forum.

