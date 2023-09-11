International
Spanish Football Chief Rubiales Announces Resignation Amid Kiss Scandal
Rubiales announced his resignation after a three-week scandal that began when he kissed a female player without her consent during an awards ceremony. He also stepped down from his position as vice president of the UEFA.
2023-09-11T01:38+0000
01:38 GMT 11.09.2023
© AP Photo / Alessandra TarantinoPresident of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, right, hugs Spain's Aitana Bonmati on the podium following Spain's win in the final of Women's World Cup soccer against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Rubiales has resigned, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, from his post after a kiss scandal which tarnished Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Suspended Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales announced his resignation from the post after a three-week scandal that began when he kissed female player Jenni Hermoso without her consent during an awards ceremony at Women's World Cup.
"About my resignation: yes, I am going to do [that]. I am going to [resign] because I cannot continue my work," Rubiales said during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored aired on Sunday.
Later in the day, the RFEF confirmed that Rubiales presented his resignation letter, adding that he also stepped down from his position as vice president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).
Media quoted an open letter penned by the now-former Spanish football chief as saying that it was clear he would not be able to return to his position "after the rapid suspension by FIFA, plus other proceedings" against him.
On August 20, Spain beat England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final held in Australia and New Zealand. The Spanish football team for the first time in history became the winner of this tournament. During the awards ceremony, Rubiales hugged and kissed Hermoso on the lips. On August 21, he apologized for his behavior.
The incident prompted criticism both among the public and Spain's top-ranking officials. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his apology was not enough, while Second Vice President and Minister for Work and Social Economy Yolanda Diaz called on Rubiales to resign. On August 26, Rubiales was temporarily suspended by FIFA for 90 days.
On Friday, the Spanish Prosecutor's Office said it sent to the National High Court the complaint filed by Hermoso against Rubiales over the non-consensual kiss.
