International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/webb-telescope-finds-carbon-dioxide-methane-on-planet-120-light-years-away-1113295502.html
Webb Telescope Finds Carbon Dioxide, Methane on Planet 120 Light-Years Away
Webb Telescope Finds Carbon Dioxide, Methane on Planet 120 Light-Years Away
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has discovered methane and carbon dioxide molecules on a a world eight times heavier than Earth, and orbiting a star 120 light years away, the US space agency announced in a press release.
2023-09-11T22:52+0000
2023-09-11T22:50+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
earth
nasa
james webb space telescope (jwst)
carbon dioxide
methane
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104705/58/1047055874_24:0:1384:765_1920x0_80_0_0_d8bbbfa27eb352bbcb8e60d8da101b94.jpg
"A new investigation with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope into K2-18 b, an exo-planet 8.6 times as massive as Earth, has revealed the presence of carbon-bearing molecules including methane and carbon dioxide," the Monday release said. Webb’s discovery adds to recent studies suggesting that K2-18 b could be a Hycean exoplanet, one which has the potential to possess a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and a water ocean-covered surface, the release said. K2-18 b orbits the cool dwarf star K2-18 in the habitable zone and lies 120 light-years from Earth in the constellation Leo, the release said. The suggestion that the sub-Neptune K2-18 b could be a Hycean exoplanet is intriguing, as some astronomers believe that these worlds are promising environments to search for evidence for life on exoplanets, according to the release.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/photos-webb-space-telescope-reveals-new-images-of-ring-nebula-1112400130.html
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104705/58/1047055874_194:0:1214:765_1920x0_80_0_0_7877c1c233661349f95ae81295f48c3b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
james webb space telescope, jwst, methane, carbon dioxide, nasa
james webb space telescope, jwst, methane, carbon dioxide, nasa

Webb Telescope Finds Carbon Dioxide, Methane on Planet 120 Light-Years Away

22:52 GMT 11.09.2023
© NASA . NASA Goddard (screenshot)The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2023
© NASA . NASA Goddard (screenshot)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has discovered methane and carbon dioxide molecules on a a world eight times heavier than Earth, and orbiting a star 120 light years away, the US space agency announced in a release.
"A new investigation with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope into K2-18 b, an exo-planet 8.6 times as massive as Earth, has revealed the presence of carbon-bearing molecules including methane and carbon dioxide," the Monday release said.
Webb’s discovery adds to recent studies suggesting that K2-18 b could be a Hycean exoplanet, one which has the potential to possess a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and a water ocean-covered surface, the release said.
K2-18 b orbits the cool dwarf star K2-18 in the habitable zone and lies 120 light-years from Earth in the constellation Leo, the release said.
JWST/NIRcam composite image of the Ring Nebula. The interior of the ring is filled with hot gas. The star which ejected all this material is visible at the very centre. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2023
Beyond Politics
Photos: Webb Space Telescope Reveals New Images of Ring Nebula
4 August, 21:31 GMT
"Exoplanets such as K2-18 b ... are poorly understood, and the nature of their atmospheres is a matter of active debate among astronomers," the release added.
The suggestion that the sub-Neptune K2-18 b could be a Hycean exoplanet is intriguing, as some astronomers believe that these worlds are promising environments to search for evidence for life on exoplanets, according to the release.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала