https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/webb-telescope-finds-carbon-dioxide-methane-on-planet-120-light-years-away-1113295502.html

Webb Telescope Finds Carbon Dioxide, Methane on Planet 120 Light-Years Away

Webb Telescope Finds Carbon Dioxide, Methane on Planet 120 Light-Years Away

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has discovered methane and carbon dioxide molecules on a a world eight times heavier than Earth, and orbiting a star 120 light years away, the US space agency announced in a press release.

2023-09-11T22:52+0000

2023-09-11T22:52+0000

2023-09-11T22:50+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

earth

nasa

james webb space telescope (jwst)

carbon dioxide

methane

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104705/58/1047055874_24:0:1384:765_1920x0_80_0_0_d8bbbfa27eb352bbcb8e60d8da101b94.jpg

"A new investigation with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope into K2-18 b, an exo-planet 8.6 times as massive as Earth, has revealed the presence of carbon-bearing molecules including methane and carbon dioxide," the Monday release said. Webb’s discovery adds to recent studies suggesting that K2-18 b could be a Hycean exoplanet, one which has the potential to possess a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and a water ocean-covered surface, the release said. K2-18 b orbits the cool dwarf star K2-18 in the habitable zone and lies 120 light-years from Earth in the constellation Leo, the release said. The suggestion that the sub-Neptune K2-18 b could be a Hycean exoplanet is intriguing, as some astronomers believe that these worlds are promising environments to search for evidence for life on exoplanets, according to the release.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/photos-webb-space-telescope-reveals-new-images-of-ring-nebula-1112400130.html

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

james webb space telescope, jwst, methane, carbon dioxide, nasa