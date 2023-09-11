https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/whos-to-blame-for-ukraine-crisis-and-rising-global-nuclear-tensions-1113290665.html

Who's to Blame for Ukraine Crisis and Rising Global Nuclear Tensions?

Who's to Blame for Ukraine Crisis and Rising Global Nuclear Tensions?

The escalation of the long-running Ukrainian crisis into a full-blown NATO proxy war against Russia has been accompanied by dramatic warnings about the risks of the conflict escalating into a global nuclear conflagration. Who’s to blame? Is there a way out? A senior diplomat recently offered his perspective on Russia’s position.

2023-09-11T18:27+0000

2023-09-11T18:27+0000

2023-09-11T18:27+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

nato

bulletin of the atomic scientists

un security council (unsc)

valery garbuzov

sergey lavrov

sergei kramarenko

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091632234_0:202:2925:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_83fc64a7a2b42d7cdbbc78e996e40420.jpg

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved the hands on its world-famous 'Doomsday Clock' to 90 seconds to midnight earlier this year, citing mounting risks of a nuclear war being sparked by the crisis in Ukraine.From 2022 onward, Western officials, media, and think tanks have churned out statement after statement and article after article blaming Moscow for the escalation, with some going so far as to claim that Russia might preemptively use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, ignoring both the text of Russia's nuclear doctrine, and statements by top Russian officials, including President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov, on the unacceptability of such a scenario.“I want to stress that our country is fully committed to the principle that a nuclear war would be unacceptable and proceeds from the premise that there can be no winners in such a war. Therefore, it must never be fought,” Lavrov emphasized, urging the world’s nuclear powers to “remain committed to these understandings and exercise maximum restraint.”Who’s Responsible for Nuclear Escalation?Responding to a recent article by Garbuzov on purported Russian "theses of state propaganda" on the causes for the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Ambassador Plenipotentiary Alexander Kramarenko pointed out that the academic's "manifesto of Americanism’ itself ironically “consists entirely of propaganda clichés from Washington," and is stripped of even an attempt "to assign part of the responsibility for the current aggravation" onto the West.Focusing on the danger of nuclear escalation, a subject he is all too familiar with in his capacity as a senior diplomat, Kramarenko, who also serves as director of the Russian Foreign Ministry Diplomatic Academy’s Institute of Current International Problems, detailed the long list of steps undertaken by the US to undermine Moscow's trust.Moscow, Kramarenko recalled, was forced to take “steps to preserve the balance of power which guarantees the maintenance of international peace and security” through the creation of new hypersonic and autonomous underwater nuclear delivery systems, only after the US ignored Russia’s fundamental security interests and concerns.“In the case of the latter, the United States and its Western allies stubbornly refuse to begin work on a verification protocol of the Bioweapons Convention, and the network of American biological laboratories around the world, including those identified in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, raises questions about US guarantees not to use such weapons,” the diplomat added.Comprehensive Arms ControlThe senior Russian diplomat also asked what “excuses” Britain and France, which possess the world’s fourth and fifth-largest nuclear arsenal, respectively, have for not participating in global arms control efforts, despite their alliance with the US within NATO. Pointing to US violations of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) through the stationing of nuclear weapons in six countries, including Germany, Kramarenko stressed that similar concerns apply to Australia amid its decision to acquire American nuclear submarine technology under the “trilateral transcontinental Anglo-Saxon AUKUS military bloc, taking the world back to the period at the start of the Cold War.”US Responsibility for Ukraine CrisisTurning to the Ukrainian crisis, which is now being cited as the main cause of the escalation of the nuclear danger, Kramarenko recalled that on the eve of its escalation in late 2021, it was Washington, not Moscow, that refused to entertain the idea of security guarantees "in the context of NATO's expansion and the approach of alliance infrastructure toward our borders."Throughout the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis from 2014 onward, Kramarenko recalled, Moscow supported maintaining a strategic dialogue with Washington, with the process ultimately failing to achieve any results in assuring Russia’s security. "The US, it turns out, is not capable of maintaining such a dialogue with China, either.""The trust between our countries was undermined a long time ago. Suffice it to mention the West’s aggression against Libya, when we failed to stop what appeared to be a humanitarian resolution in the UN Security Council. Then came the obstruction of the 2015 Minsk Agreements on resolving the civil conflict in Ukraine, also approved by the Security Council, which, as has subsequently been explicitly stated, were meant only to buy time for our neighbor’s rearmament in order to inflict a military or ‘strategic’ defeat on Russia. What kind of trust can we talk about here?...And what is the purpose of such contacts, when everything happens in spite of them? It turns out that Washington is simply incapable of negotiating, and this is not only our view," the diplomat stressed.“As for the Russian nuclear doctrine,” the diplomat pointed out that it is “much more clearly formulated” than that of its American counterpart, which plays with ideas of strategic ambiguity (including about the willingness to launch preemptive nuclear strikes) “and at the same time seeks to tightly control others,” including even its own allies.Multipolarity and the Future of Global Arms Control"Should we lament the destruction of arms control by the Americans? A new process seems to be approaching, now grounded in the realities of a multipolar world, and will take shape after the completion of the present geopolitical turning point. It is already clear that this process will be multilateral, involving China at a minimum, which with time will catch up to the US and Russia in the number of warheads deployed on strategic missiles. American experts themselves admit that this will happen by 2030, when China will no longer be able to be "contained"," Kramarenko wrote.The senior Russian diplomat emphasized that the Ukrainian crisis appears to have been planned out by the US as a "blitzkrieg" to "deal with" Russia before pivoting to China "and thereby avoiding a 'war on two fronts'." The question, he stressed, is why the US felt the need to start such a confrontation in the first place, and on what sorts of analyses Washington’s decisions were based.Russia is not to blame for the present global crisis, whatever figures like Garbuzov and their sympathizers might say, Kramarenko stressed, and if anything, Moscow’s only real fault has been its "naivety" reliance "on the good will of the West," and "difficulty breaking with the illusion that we must be like them, and that they will accept us as their own.""After all, this would mean leaning in toward the so-called 'golden billion,' and taking part in the neocolonial robbery of the entire non-Western world,” something the doesn’t fit into Russia’s "history and mission in the world," the observer noted. Instead, Kramarenko now hopes, the Ukrainian crisis will finally free Russia “from the West and its ideational and other forms of oppression."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221213/21-years-ago-today-us-rips-up-abm-treaty-with-russia-starting-slow-slide-toward-current-crisis-1105420298.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/us-seeks-license-to-encircle-russia-china-with-offensive-strategic-bio-labs-1112721451.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230131/minsk-agreements-were-a-ruse-that-gave-kiev-time-to-rearm-ukraines-ex-president-admits-1106856464.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220720/west-came-to-global-preeminence-through-robbery-of-other-peoples-has-no-model-of-the-future-putin-1097617120.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, russia, nato, united states, nuclear tensions, tensions, relations, ties, cold war, strategic balance, expansion, nuclear weapons