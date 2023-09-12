https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/911-anniversary-musk-paused-starlink-in-crimea-and-new-mexico-governor-invokes-emergency-powers-1113295392.html

9/11 Anniversary, Musk Paused Starlink in Crimea, and New Mexico Governor Invokes Emergency Powers

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including the New Mexico Governor invoking emergency powers to stop concealed carry in her state, and Morocco earthquake death toll exceeds 2,500.

9/11 Anniversary, Musk Paused Starlink in Ukraine, and New Mexico Governor Invokes Emergency Powers On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including the New Mexico Governor invoking emergency powers to stop concealed carry in her state, and Morocco earthquake death toll exceeds 2,500.

Tim Canova - Political Activist and Law Professor | Maricopa County Failed to Follow the Signature Verification Laws, New Mexico Governor Issues an Emergency Order, and The Democrats Have a New Game PlanIan Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger| NATO Wants a WWIII Scenario, Elon Musk Stands His Ground, and Ukraine Will Run Out of Soldiers to FightKoffi Kouakou - Africa Analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of Johannesburg | The Gridlock Between ECOWAS Countries, France Will Help ECOWAs Countries, and President Macron Sees Himself as "The Africa Guy"Sourabh Gupta - Senior Asia Pacific International Relations Policy Specialist | G20 Summit Recap, The US Using India Against China, Russia and China Do Not Attend G20 SummitIn the first hour, Rachel spoke with Tim Canova about the problems within American elections, Democrats favor emergency powers, and the COVID-19 power grab. Tim discussed the possible illegal emergency order by the New Mexico Governor. Tim spoke about his run for Congress and how the State of Florida failed to prosecute the mishandling of Tim's vote count.Rachel spoke with Ian Shilling about the push for World War III, Ukraine will destroy itself, and Poland talks about invading Ukraine. Ian commented on the criticism of Elon Musk and his decision to stop Starlink services in Crimea.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Koffi Kouakou about the political gridlock ithin ECOWAS, President Macron pushing his neo colonial agenda, and the economic sanctions on Nigeria. Koffi spoke about the uncertainty in Niger and the colonial arrogance of France. Koffi talked about the sovereignty of Niger and France openly hostile towards the military officials of Niger.Rachel spoke with Sourabh Gupta about his post G20 summit analysis, the US attempts to isolate India from China, and India bending to Western favor. Sourabh talked about the Biden administration's attempt to pull India from BRICS partnerships and the US using India against China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

