Chile Marks 50 Years Since US-Backed Coup

Chile Marks 50 Years Since US-Backed Coup

G20 Summit Demonstrates Priorities of Global South, 50 Years Since Chile Coup, Pentagon Misled Congress on Africa Bases

2023-09-12T04:24+0000

2023-09-12T04:24+0000

2023-09-12T10:22+0000

Chile Marks 50 Years Since US-Backed Coup

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Chris Helali, political analyst, researcher and Independent investigative journalist to discuss the recently concluded G20 summit and the important developments that came out of it, how the summit’s joint declaration signifies the priorities of the global south on development and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and why Biden’s attempts to dissuade the Global South from partnerships with China have proven futile so far.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Martín Varese, social media manager with People’s Dispatch and sociologist to discuss the 50th anniversary of the 1973 coup against the government of Salvador Allende in Chile, how contemporary commemorations of the anniversary highlight political tensions in Latin America and around the world as right-wing politicians rise to oppose the growing progressive trend on the region, and how Chile was treated as a laboratory of neoliberalism under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tunde Osazua, the Coordinator of the U.S. Out of Africa Network, a project of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss a report on AFRICOM chief General Michael Langley’s testimony before the House Armed Services Committee alleging that the Pentagon misled Congress on the scope of US military installations on the African continent, how the activities of the US military on the African continent are able to be kept quiet, and the impacts of US military installations on the continent as the crisis in Niger continues to unfold.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, including most recently, “Revolting Capital: Racism & Radicalism in Washington, DC, 1900-2000” to discuss the addition of the African Union to the G20 and how we should understand that event in the context of unfolding political turmoil on the African continent, the contested elections in Zimbabwe and how western media coverage has been influenced by the legacy of Robert Mugabe, Joe Biden’s visit to Vietnam and why Vietnam is fostering relations with the US, and why the BRICS economic grouping is continuing to disrupt the global economic order.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

