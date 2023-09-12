https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/dozens-of-farm-crocodiles-freed-by-typhoon-haikui-caught-in-china---photos-1113319248.html

Dozens of Farm Crocodiles Freed by Typhoon Haikui Caught in China - Photos

Dozens of Farm Crocodiles Freed by Typhoon Haikui Caught in China - Photos

When Typhoon Haikui slammed southeastern China with the strength of a Category 3 hurricane, it brought all types of chaos, including catastrophic rains that triggered widespread flooding in Taiwan and on the mainland.

2023-09-12T18:10+0000

2023-09-12T18:10+0000

2023-09-12T18:10+0000

beyond politics

guangdong

china

crocodiles

typhoon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107680/35/1076803509_0:0:1565:881_1920x0_80_0_0_8ac5d76024fe51d1111d73c9df1b8b7c.jpg

On Taiwan, which took the brunt of Haikui's fury, 125-mile-per-hour winds tore apart outdoor structures and injured dozens, but no deaths have been reported so far. However, the Hong Kong and Macau special Administrative Regions and Guangdong and Fujian provinces were next to be hit, coming just days after another storm, Typhoon Saola, swept through the area.While Saola's impact was not dramatic, Haikui brought the worst rain Hong Kong had seen in 140 years to already-rain-soaked land, turning roads into rivers and paralyzing transportation across the Pearl River Delta region. At least four people have died in Hong Kong as a result of the storm.Authorities have scrambled to recapture the deadly predators, using sonar equipment and tips from locals, who have been warned to stay inside due to the danger.Photos shared by Chinese media showed several of the carnivorous reptiles hog-tied by local militiamen.While these crocs were apprehended alive, the militia are reportedly prepared to use their rifles to stop the rest of them. According to media reports, the animals will have to be culled for safety reasons.The farmer from whose farms the crocs escaped told local media they had escaped from a breeding area typically surrounded by a 10-foot-high wall and wire mesh. He speculated the flooding had caused a breach in the enclosure wall and that the wire mesh failed.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

guangdong; typhoon haikui; china crocodiles