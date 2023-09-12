https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/draftkings-issues-apology-for-911-themed-never-forget-bet-offering-1113296785.html

DraftKings Issues Apology for 9/11-Themed 'Never Forget' Bet Offering

DraftKings Issues Apology for 9/11-Themed 'Never Forget' Bet Offering

The sports betting app is not the first to use the tragic events on 9-11 as a way to market their product.

2023-09-12T02:10+0000

2023-09-12T02:10+0000

2023-09-12T02:16+0000

americas

9/11

9/11 attacks

9/11

sport

betting

sports betting

app

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/04/1083793427_0:90:2048:1242_1920x0_80_0_0_6311e265f94cf52a8a3dd7377fc715dd.jpg

The fantasy sports betting app DraftKings issued an apology on Monday after offering a bet themed after the tragic events on September 11, 2001.The wager bore the title “Never Forget” and was a parlay bet that the New York Mets, New York Yankees and New York Jets would win their respective games on Monday, which marked the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack against the US on September 11, 2001.After receiving widespread criticism for the 9/11-themed parlay bet, DraftKings issued an apology via X, formerly known as Twitter.September 11, 2001 is a solemn day for Americans, as it marks the day that 3,000 people died when 19 al-Qaida members hijacked four commercial airline planes, sending two into the Twin Towers and one into the Pentagon. The fourth plane crashed into Somerset County, Pennsylvania after the terrorists failed their initial mission.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220912/remember-tini-virginia-restaurant-draws-backlash-after-sharing-911-themed-menu-to-honor-victims-1100663059.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

9/11, marketing fail, sports betting app, draftkings sportsbook, american fantasy sports contest, september 11