DraftKings Issues Apology for 9/11-Themed 'Never Forget' Bet Offering
DraftKings Issues Apology for 9/11-Themed 'Never Forget' Bet Offering
The sports betting app is not the first to use the tragic events on 9-11 as a way to market their product.
September 11, 2001 is a solemn day for Americans, as it marks the day that 3,000 people died when 19 al-Qaida members hijacked four commercial airline planes, sending two into the Twin Towers and one into the Pentagon. The fourth plane crashed into Somerset County, Pennsylvania after the terrorists failed their initial mission.
DraftKings Issues Apology for 9/11-Themed 'Never Forget' Bet Offering
DraftKings Sportsbook is an American fantasy sports contest and sports betting company.
The fantasy sports betting app DraftKings issued an apology on Monday after offering a bet themed after the tragic events on September 11, 2001.
The wager bore the title “Never Forget” and was a parlay bet that the New York Mets, New York Yankees and New York Jets would win their respective games on Monday, which marked the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack against the US on September 11, 2001.
A “parlay” bet involves betting on multiple outcomes in one bet. The odds that all three teams would win was set at +651, so a $100 wager would have netted $651 for participants.
After receiving widespread criticism for the 9/11-themed parlay bet, DraftKings issued an apology via X, formerly known as Twitter.
“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11. We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected,” the company wrote.
September 11, 2001 is a solemn day for Americans, as it marks the day that 3,000 people died when 19 al-Qaida members hijacked four commercial airline planes, sending two into the Twin Towers and one into the Pentagon. The fourth plane crashed into Somerset County, Pennsylvania after the terrorists failed their initial mission.
This isn’t the first time a company has received backlash for using 9/11 to market their products. In 2016, Walmart apologized for a display of Coca-Cola boxes stacked to resemble the World Trade Center, with a “We Will Never Forget!” banner, in one of their Florida stores.