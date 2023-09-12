https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/georgia-grand-jury-recommends-charges-against-trump-graham-and-dozens-more-1113289996.html

Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Charges Against Trump, Graham, and Dozens More

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the latest developments in the Trump Georgia case.

Alan Grayson - Former US RepresentativeScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneKJ Noh - Journalist and Political AnalystThabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent in South AfricaThe show starts with former US representative Alan Grayson sharing his perspective on the Fulton County grand jury recommending charges against 39 people.Then, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, talks about how a recent ruling against Biden could impact government interference in social media companies.The second hour begins with journalist and political analyst KJ Noh joining The Final Countdown to share his perspective on takeaways from the G20 summit, and how Global South nations are standing up to Western nations.The show closes with Sputnik Correspondent in South Africa Thabiso Lehoko shares his perspective on the situation in the Sahel, including Niger accusing France of intervention, and terrorist attacks in Mali and Burkina Faso.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

the final countdown, fulton county grand jury, ruling against biden, takeaways from the g20 summit, situation in the sahel, niger accusing france of intervention, terrorist attacks in mali and burkina faso