https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/georgia-grand-jury-recommends-charges-against-trump-graham-and-dozens-more-1113289996.html
Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Charges Against Trump, Graham, and Dozens More
Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Charges Against Trump, Graham, and Dozens More
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the latest developments in the Trump Georgia case.
2023-09-12T04:54+0000
2023-09-12T04:54+0000
2023-09-12T10:34+0000
the final countdown
donald trump
georgia
joe biden
social media
covid-19
censorship
g20
niger
mali
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113289839_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_467948f4459071d7627464a14f671564.jpg
Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Charges Against Trump, Graham, and Dozens More
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the latest developments in the Trump Georgia case.
Alan Grayson - Former US RepresentativeScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneKJ Noh - Journalist and Political AnalystThabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent in South AfricaThe show starts with former US representative Alan Grayson sharing his perspective on the Fulton County grand jury recommending charges against 39 people.Then, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, talks about how a recent ruling against Biden could impact government interference in social media companies.The second hour begins with journalist and political analyst KJ Noh joining The Final Countdown to share his perspective on takeaways from the G20 summit, and how Global South nations are standing up to Western nations.The show closes with Sputnik Correspondent in South Africa Thabiso Lehoko shares his perspective on the situation in the Sahel, including Niger accusing France of intervention, and terrorist attacks in Mali and Burkina Faso.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
georgia
niger
mali
burkina faso
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113289839_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e24aed935a2f08fbfaf4e486b9f14ca2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, fulton county grand jury, ruling against biden, takeaways from the g20 summit, situation in the sahel, niger accusing france of intervention, terrorist attacks in mali and burkina faso
the final countdown, fulton county grand jury, ruling against biden, takeaways from the g20 summit, situation in the sahel, niger accusing france of intervention, terrorist attacks in mali and burkina faso
Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Charges Against Trump, Graham, and Dozens More
04:54 GMT 12.09.2023 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 12.09.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the latest developments in the Trump Georgia case.
Alan Grayson - Former US Representative
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
KJ Noh - Journalist and Political Analyst
Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent in South Africa
The show starts with former US representative Alan Grayson sharing his perspective on the Fulton County grand jury recommending charges against 39 people.
Then, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, talks about how a recent ruling against Biden could impact government interference in social media companies.
The second hour begins with journalist and political analyst KJ Noh joining The Final Countdown to share his perspective on takeaways from the G20 summit, and how Global South nations are standing up to Western nations.
The show closes with Sputnik Correspondent in South Africa Thabiso Lehoko shares his perspective on the situation in the Sahel, including Niger accusing France of intervention, and terrorist attacks in Mali and Burkina Faso.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM