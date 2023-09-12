International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/georgia-grand-jury-recommends-charges-against-trump-graham-and-dozens-more-1113289996.html
Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Charges Against Trump, Graham, and Dozens More
Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Charges Against Trump, Graham, and Dozens More
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the latest developments in the Trump Georgia case.
2023-09-12T04:54+0000
2023-09-12T10:34+0000
the final countdown
donald trump
georgia
joe biden
social media
covid-19
censorship
g20
niger
mali
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113289839_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_467948f4459071d7627464a14f671564.jpg
Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Charges Against Trump, Graham, and Dozens More
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the latest developments in the Trump Georgia case.
Alan Grayson - Former US RepresentativeScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneKJ Noh - Journalist and Political AnalystThabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent in South AfricaThe show starts with former US representative Alan Grayson sharing his perspective on the Fulton County grand jury recommending charges against 39 people.Then, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, talks about how a recent ruling against Biden could impact government interference in social media companies.The second hour begins with journalist and political analyst KJ Noh joining The Final Countdown to share his perspective on takeaways from the G20 summit, and how Global South nations are standing up to Western nations.The show closes with Sputnik Correspondent in South Africa Thabiso Lehoko shares his perspective on the situation in the Sahel, including Niger accusing France of intervention, and terrorist attacks in Mali and Burkina Faso.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
georgia
niger
mali
burkina faso
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113289839_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e24aed935a2f08fbfaf4e486b9f14ca2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, fulton county grand jury, ruling against biden, takeaways from the g20 summit, situation in the sahel, niger accusing france of intervention, terrorist attacks in mali and burkina faso
the final countdown, fulton county grand jury, ruling against biden, takeaways from the g20 summit, situation in the sahel, niger accusing france of intervention, terrorist attacks in mali and burkina faso

Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Charges Against Trump, Graham, and Dozens More

04:54 GMT 12.09.2023 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 12.09.2023)
The Final Countdown
Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Charges Against Trump, Graham, and Dozens More
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the latest developments in the Trump Georgia case.
Alan Grayson - Former US Representative
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
KJ Noh - Journalist and Political Analyst
Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent in South Africa
The show starts with former US representative Alan Grayson sharing his perspective on the Fulton County grand jury recommending charges against 39 people.
Then, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, talks about how a recent ruling against Biden could impact government interference in social media companies.
The second hour begins with journalist and political analyst KJ Noh joining The Final Countdown to share his perspective on takeaways from the G20 summit, and how Global South nations are standing up to Western nations.
The show closes with Sputnik Correspondent in South Africa Thabiso Lehoko shares his perspective on the situation in the Sahel, including Niger accusing France of intervention, and terrorist attacks in Mali and Burkina Faso.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала