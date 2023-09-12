https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/niger-accuses-france-of-preparing-a-military-intervention-1113292671.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest on the ground in Ukraine and a review of the G20 summit that took place over the weekend.

Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystRobert Patillo: Civil Rights AttorneyKoffi Kouakou: Africa Analyst and a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of Johannesburg.Daniel McAdams: Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityIn the first hour, Fault Lines discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky's claims on Ukrainian advances east of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), specifically Tavria. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins to analyze Zelensky’s claim and what is going on at the Rabotino front.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by civil rights attorney Robert Patillo to discuss Fulton County Grand Jury recommending charges for 39 people, including, but not surprising, Donald Trump, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.In the third hour, Fault Lines discussed with Africa expert Koffi Kouakou Niger's accusation against France for supposedly preparing a military intervention and if France will rely on ECOWAS to lead the operation.In the last half of the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by the Executive Director of the “Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity” Daniel McAdams to discuss the G20 summit as Russia and China’s presidents were absent from the meeting. This comes as President Joe Biden visits Hanoi to secure a number of agreements with Vietnam.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

