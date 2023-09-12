https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/niger-accuses-france-of-preparing-a-military-intervention-1113292671.html
Niger Accuses France of Preparing a Military Intervention
Niger Accuses France of Preparing a Military Intervention
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest on the ground in Ukraine and a review of the G20 summit that took place over the weekend.
2023-09-12T04:34+0000
2023-09-12T04:34+0000
2023-09-12T10:29+0000
fault lines
radio
2024 us presidential election
g20
south fulton
georgia
vietnam
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113292514_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_26d06884992fd880d720f2d5da196cb6.png
Niger Accuses France of Preparing a Military Intervention
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest on the ground in Ukraine and a review of the G20 summit that took place over the weekend.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystRobert Patillo: Civil Rights AttorneyKoffi Kouakou: Africa Analyst and a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of Johannesburg.Daniel McAdams: Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityIn the first hour, Fault Lines discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky's claims on Ukrainian advances east of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), specifically Tavria. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins to analyze Zelensky’s claim and what is going on at the Rabotino front.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by civil rights attorney Robert Patillo to discuss Fulton County Grand Jury recommending charges for 39 people, including, but not surprising, Donald Trump, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.In the third hour, Fault Lines discussed with Africa expert Koffi Kouakou Niger's accusation against France for supposedly preparing a military intervention and if France will rely on ECOWAS to lead the operation.In the last half of the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by the Executive Director of the “Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity” Daniel McAdams to discuss the G20 summit as Russia and China’s presidents were absent from the meeting. This comes as President Joe Biden visits Hanoi to secure a number of agreements with Vietnam.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
south fulton
georgia
vietnam
ukraine
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113292514_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e46b80b4fa1649514bfae8e4c88a82a8.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, ukrainian counteroffensive, fulton county grand jury, niger's accusation against france, ecowas, g20 summit
fault lines, ukrainian counteroffensive, fulton county grand jury, niger's accusation against france, ecowas, g20 summit
Niger Accuses France of Preparing a Military Intervention
04:34 GMT 12.09.2023 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 12.09.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest on the ground in Ukraine and a review of the G20 summit that took place over the weekend.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Robert Patillo: Civil Rights Attorney
Koffi Kouakou: Africa Analyst and a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of Johannesburg.
Daniel McAdams: Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity
In the first hour, Fault Lines discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky's claims on Ukrainian advances east of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), specifically Tavria. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins to analyze Zelensky’s claim and what is going on at the Rabotino front.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by civil rights attorney Robert Patillo to discuss Fulton County Grand Jury recommending charges for 39 people, including, but not surprising, Donald Trump, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.
In the third hour, Fault Lines discussed with Africa expert Koffi Kouakou Niger's accusation against France for supposedly preparing a military intervention and if France will rely on ECOWAS to lead the operation.
In the last half of the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by the Executive Director of the “Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity” Daniel McAdams to discuss the G20 summit as Russia and China’s presidents were absent from the meeting. This comes as President Joe Biden visits Hanoi to secure a number of agreements with Vietnam.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM