https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/putin-takes-part-in-eastern-economic-forum-2023-plenary-session-in-vladivostok-1113298103.html
Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum 2023 Plenary Session in Vladivostok
Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum 2023 Plenary Session in Vladivostok
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
2023-09-12T05:33+0000
2023-09-12T05:33+0000
2023-09-12T05:39+0000
russia
2023 eastern economic forum
far eastern federal university
russia
eef
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113299231_0:115:3054:1833_1920x0_80_0_0_3661a46b7dba5860319e43e3661c42c3.jpg
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) where he will appear with Lao's Vice-President Pany Yathotou.Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Putin is planning to hold a series of non-public meetings on the sidelines of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113299231_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6400298306d4d379eec68bbc8a36b1c2.jpg
Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum
Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum
2023-09-12T05:33+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, eastern economic forum, plenary session
russian president vladimir putin, eastern economic forum, plenary session
Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum 2023 Plenary Session in Vladivostok
05:33 GMT 12.09.2023 (Updated: 05:39 GMT 12.09.2023)
The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University between 10 and 13 September in Russia's Vladivostok.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) where he will appear with Lao's Vice-President Pany Yathotou.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Putin is planning to hold a series of non-public meetings on the sidelines of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!