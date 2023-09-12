https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/putin-takes-part-in-eastern-economic-forum-2023-plenary-session-in-vladivostok-1113298103.html

Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum 2023 Plenary Session in Vladivostok

Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum 2023 Plenary Session in Vladivostok

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

2023-09-12T05:33+0000

2023-09-12T05:33+0000

2023-09-12T05:39+0000

russia

2023 eastern economic forum

far eastern federal university

russia

eef

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113299231_0:115:3054:1833_1920x0_80_0_0_3661a46b7dba5860319e43e3661c42c3.jpg

Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) where he will appear with Lao's Vice-President Pany Yathotou.Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Putin is planning to hold a series of non-public meetings on the sidelines of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum 2023-09-12T05:33+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, eastern economic forum, plenary session