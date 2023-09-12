International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum 2023 Plenary Session in Vladivostok
- Sputnik International, 1920
Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum 2023 Plenary Session in Vladivostok
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) where he will appear with Lao's Vice-President Pany Yathotou.Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Putin is planning to hold a series of non-public meetings on the sidelines of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum 2023 Plenary Session in Vladivostok

05:33 GMT 12.09.2023 (Updated: 05:39 GMT 12.09.2023)
The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University between 10 and 13 September in Russia's Vladivostok.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) where he will appear with Lao's Vice-President Pany Yathotou.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Putin is planning to hold a series of non-public meetings on the sidelines of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
