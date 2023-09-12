https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/us-explorer-rescued-after-being-trapped-deep-inside-turkish-cave-for-days-1113295982.html

US Explorer Rescued After Being Trapped Deep Inside Turkish Cave for Days

Six different crews from across Europe helped the injured American escape the complex cave system in Turkiye, after he experienced gastrointestinal bleeding and could not move.

Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old cave explorer and rescuer, was successfully rescued from a cave in southern Turkiye overnight Tuesday, after spending days trapped more than 3,400 feet (1,036 meters) below ground.Dickey first became trapped underground in the Morca cave system in Turkiye after he fell ill on September 2, according to the New Jersey Initial Response Team, a group which he leads. At the time, Dickey was on an international exploration expedition in the Morca cave in Mersin province’s Taurus mountains - Turkiye’s third-deepest cave, hoping to help map a new pathway in the cave system. However, Dickey eventually fell ill from gastrointestinal bleeding, a condition that further worsened and left the explorer unable to move. A doctor later had to administer vials of blood to keep him stabilized.Dickey was finally rescued from one of the world’s deepest caves after a three-day rescue operation by six teams from the European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA). The operation first came underway on Saturday, and by Tuesday at 12:37 a.m. local time, they were able to bring him to safety by using a stretcher.During the operation, some parts of Turkiye’s cave had to be blasted away with explosives prior to Dickey's removal in order to ensure a safer passage. He was first moved upward to a 3,400-foot level where he remained for a week, awaiting rescue at the Turkish Caving Federation’s campsite.The teams had to break up the rescue into different stages along the cave’s depths, with a rescue team from Bulgaria initially helping to bring Dickey from a depth of 3,412 feet to 2,953 feet (1,039 meters to 900 meters).A Croatian rescue team subsequently brought him to 2,345 feet (714 meters) as an Italian rescue team took over and brought him up to a depth of 1,540 feet (469 meters). Three additional pushes saw a Polish team bring the injured American to a depth of 1,181 feet (359 meters), and a Hungarian team to 590 feet (179 meters), with the final push being made by a Turkish team.His parents said they were filled with “incredible joy” and were thankful for the support he received in his rescue. "It is, we know, an event that all involved in the extensive rescue effort worked so significantly hard for," they said. The cause of Dickey's illness remains unclear, however, he remains in stable condition.

