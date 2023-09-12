https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/us-sends-depleted-uranium-to-ukraine-chile-coup-50-years-on-1113293350.html

US Sends Depleted Uranium to Ukraine, Chile Coup 50 Years On

US Sends Depleted Uranium to Ukraine, Chile Coup 50 Years On

Nancy Pelosi decides she is the best octogenarian to represent San Francisco in Congress, and a new JFK whistleblower emerges.

Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the US providing Kiev with depleted uranium munitions and possibly long range missiles, the standoff in Niger over France’s troops, the possibility of war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the World Bank trying to position itself as an alternative to lending from China, why Russia and China skipped the G20 summit, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s upcoming visit to Russia.Famed whistleblower against banking giant UBS Brad Birkenfeld discusses what might happen for Hunter Biden after his plea deal fell apart, President Joe Biden's role in accusations of bribery and influence peddling, why House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been reluctant to file articles of impeachment against Biden, what might happen in the Senate if Biden were to be impeached, and whether the alleged crimes Biden is accused of differ from actions taken by former President Donald Trump.International human rights activist, organizer and political analyst Ajamu Baraka discusses former Trump advisor Peter Navarro's contempt of Congress charge, former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows being refused a case transfer, the shrinking number of swing states in presidential elections, whether 2024 will be a rematch of 2020, the practice of solitary confinement in the United States, New Mexico's governor suspending the right to concealed carry laws in the capital, and the history of the AFL-CIO’s cooperation with the CIA on instability programs abroad.Political analyst and co-director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs Patricio Zamorano discusses how Chileans are reflecting on the 50-year anniversary of a US-backed coup in their country and what if anything has changed in Washington’s relationships with its southern neighbors, the fight for constitutional reform in Chile, and why marches to commemorate the anniversary became violent.The Misfits also discuss some of the more sinister elements of the US health care system, the current House Speaker's political woes, and the hypocrisy of decisions on sports representation.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

