As 2024 Looms Organizers Continue to Build Movements
04:24 GMT 13.09.2023 (Updated: 11:02 GMT 13.09.2023)
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the case of Leonard Peltier as he celebrates his birthday in prison, why the US continues to incarcerate Peltier, and the unacknowledged reality of political prisoners in the United States.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Carney, co-founder and Executive Director of Friends of the Congo to discuss the killing of over 50 protesters demonstrating against foreign intervention in the Democratic Republic of the Congo by Congolese forces, why foreign security forces are in the northeast region of the Congo and how that impacts the people who live there, and how these developments should be understood in the context of a growing cold war between global superpowers.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss a RICO Act lawsuit filed by Apple whistleblower Ashley Gjovik to answer accusations of retaliation, a report that spyware created by the NSO Group was used to hack the iPhone of a Washington-based civil society organization, and a report detailing the privacy policies of automakers and what kind of data the companies gather about drivers.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of Project Censored, and the filmmaker behind the documentary "To The Trees" to discuss the new documentary film "To The Trees" highlighting activists focused on protecting the redwood forests of Northern California, the ongoing efforts by activists to halt the construction of Cop City in Atlanta and what lessons it reveals about organizing in the south, and the continued dissatisfaction with the leading candidates in the 2024 presidential election.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
