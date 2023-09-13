https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/biden-lies-about-his-91101-whereabouts-libya-floods-and-impeachment-inquiry-begins-1113325144.html

Biden Lies About His 9/11/01 Whereabouts, Libya Floods, and Impeachment Inquiry Begins

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Syria demanding the US pay for ‘stolen’ oil, and Joe Biden lying about being at the 9/11 site.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113324987_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4dee940db2c00e3c418921b890f52b44.png

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Kim Jong Un Visits Russia, Putin Comments on the Persecution of Donald Trump, and The US Weaponization of the US DollarShaun Newman - Host of the Shaun Newman Podcast | The Canadian Media Smeared the Freedom Convoy Protestors, Jan 6th and the Freedom Convoy Trial, and COVID-19 Alarms Return in CanadaMichael Maloof - Former Senior Security Policy Analyst | Two Dams Burst in Libya, Tension Between the US State Department and Libya, and The Coup Against GaddafiTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Democrats Continue the "Vote Blue No Matter Who", Joe Biden will be Barack Obama's Frankenstein, and GOP Begin Impeachment Inquiry In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Mark Sleboda about the way America has weaponized the US dollar, President Putin set to meet with Kim Jong Un, and the history of colonialism in Africa. Mark talked about the history of the Soviet Union and the support the USSR had for Africa. Mark discussed President Putin's comments on the political persecution against Donald Trump and Putin's statement on America's foreign policy.Rachel spoke with Shaun Newman about the trial against Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, Justin Trudeau is left at G20 Summit, and Justin Trudeau continues to embarrass Canadian citizens. Shaun talked about the Canadian public and how Canadians are looking forward to the 2025 election.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Michael Maloof about the disastrous flood in Libya, the Obama administration's failed Libyan policy, and Victoria Nuland's family history. Michael explained the situation in Libya and how two dams broke and caused flooding in the country. Michael commented on Hillary Clinton's coup in Libya and how Daesh* has exploded within Libya, after the death of Gaddafi.Rachel spoke with Tyler Nixon about Joe Biden's lie about his 9/11 location, Judge Chutkan defended her bias against Donald Trump, and the federal trial against Trump is clearly tainted. Tyler contrasted the two Donald Trump impeachments and the vast amount of evidence of the Biden crime family corruption.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

