Israeli Military Reports Mass Riots Near Border With Gaza Strip
Israeli Military Reports Mass Riots Near Border With Gaza Strip
Hundreds of Palestinians have joined the riots that have been taking place near the Gaza-Israel barrier for the past three hours, using explosives and grenades, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.
"Hundreds of people have participated in violent riots near the security barrier in the northern Gaza Strip over the past few hours. During the demonstration, rioters threw several explosive devices and grenades. IDF forces stationed in the ares used crowd control means to disperse the protesters," the IDF said. The Israeli service has released footage of what it says is evidence of explosive devices being planted along the Gaza security barrier.During an attempt by the rioters to throw explosives at IDF soldiers, a device detonated on the Palestinian side of the barrier, injuring several people, the IDF added. Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that four people had been killed and two dozen injured in a blast near the Israeli border.
Israeli Military Reports Mass Riots Near Border With Gaza Strip

20:53 GMT 13.09.2023
Image captures moment in which the Israel Defense Forces says rioters planted an explosive device along the Gaza security fence.
Image captures moment in which the Israel Defense Forces says rioters planted an explosive device along the Gaza security fence. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2023
© Screenshot/Israel Defence Forces
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Hundreds of Palestinians have joined the riots that have been taking place near the Gaza-Israel barrier for the past three hours, using explosives and grenades, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.
"Hundreds of people have participated in violent riots near the security barrier in the northern Gaza Strip over the past few hours. During the demonstration, rioters threw several explosive devices and grenades. IDF forces stationed in the ares used crowd control means to disperse the protesters," the IDF said.
The Israeli service has released footage of what it says is evidence of explosive devices being planted along the Gaza security barrier.
During an attempt by the rioters to throw explosives at IDF soldiers, a device detonated on the Palestinian side of the barrier, injuring several people, the IDF added.
Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that four people had been killed and two dozen injured in a blast near the Israeli border.
