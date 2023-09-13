https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/israeli-military-reports-mass-riots-near-border-with-gaza-strip-1113354707.html

Israeli Military Reports Mass Riots Near Border With Gaza Strip

Israeli Military Reports Mass Riots Near Border With Gaza Strip

Hundreds of Palestinians have joined the riots that have been taking place near the Gaza-Israel barrier for the past three hours, using explosives and grenades, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

"Hundreds of people have participated in violent riots near the security barrier in the northern Gaza Strip over the past few hours. During the demonstration, rioters threw several explosive devices and grenades. IDF forces stationed in the ares used crowd control means to disperse the protesters," the IDF said. The Israeli service has released footage of what it says is evidence of explosive devices being planted along the Gaza security barrier.During an attempt by the rioters to throw explosives at IDF soldiers, a device detonated on the Palestinian side of the barrier, injuring several people, the IDF added. Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that four people had been killed and two dozen injured in a blast near the Israeli border.

