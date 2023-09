https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/japans-former-justice-minister-kamikawa-appointed-new-foreign-minister-1113333032.html

Japan's Former Justice Minister Kamikawa Appointed New Foreign Minister

Former Japanese Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa has been appointed the country's new foreign minister, with former prime minister's aide Minoru Kihara named Japan's new defense minister, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

Matsuno announced a new cabinet during a press conference on Wednesday. Out of 19 ministers, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida replaced 13 officials, with 11 people joining the cabinet for the first time. Matsuno, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura have remained in their positions. The new cabinet includes five women, a record high number since the second cabinet of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

