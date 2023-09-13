International
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
Kim Jong Un in Russia, House GOP Moves on Biden Impeachment
Kim Jong Un in Russia, House GOP Moves on Biden Impeachment
One in three residents of the US capital struggles with food insecurity, and Politico cheers for Congress' dinosaurs.
Kim Jong Un in Russia, House GOP Moves on Biden Impeachment
One in three residents of the US capital struggles with food insecurity, and Politico cheers for Congress’ dinosaurs.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the devastating floods in Libya and how much the NATO-instigated civil war weakened Libyan infrastructure. He also breaks down Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the Eastern Economic Forum, what Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are likely to discuss at their meeting at the forum, and Elon Musk's admission that he turned down a request by Ukraine to use Starlink satellites to attack the Russian navy in Crimea.Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses rising cancer rates in people under 50, how pharmaceutical companies stong-arm governments into overpaying for vaccines, and exactly how insurers are marking up the prices of generic drugs in the US.Cartoonist and cohost of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall discusses House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to order an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, but not call for a full vote. They also assess McCarthy's political future, the current budget standoff, former President Donald Trump's legal path and how it will overlap with the 2024 campaign trail, Senator Tommy Tuberville's ongoing block of military appointments over abortion, Congressmember Marjorie Taylor-Greene's secession suggestion, and how the State Department shapes academia.Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran Dr. Mohammed Marandi discusses a prisoner release deal that might represent a positive step in relations between the United States and Iran, whether this represents a further thaw in relations between Tehran and Washington, reports of a possible side deal relating to the Iranian government possibly slowing its nuclear program, Secretary Blinken signing a "waiver" authorizing Iranian funds to be transferred to a bank in Qatar yet no mention of the lifting of sanctions, and the role of the Qataris and Omanis in the easing of these relations.The Misfits also discuss political prisoner Leonard Peltier and the rise of poverty in the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Kim Jong Un in Russia, House GOP Moves on Biden Impeachment

04:34 GMT 13.09.2023 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 13.09.2023)
Political Misfits
Kim Jong Un in Russia, House GOP Moves on Biden Impeachment
One in three residents of the US capital struggles with food insecurity, and Politico cheers for Congress’ dinosaurs.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the devastating floods in Libya and how much the NATO-instigated civil war weakened Libyan infrastructure. He also breaks down Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the Eastern Economic Forum, what Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are likely to discuss at their meeting at the forum, and Elon Musk's admission that he turned down a request by Ukraine to use Starlink satellites to attack the Russian navy in Crimea.
Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses rising cancer rates in people under 50, how pharmaceutical companies stong-arm governments into overpaying for vaccines, and exactly how insurers are marking up the prices of generic drugs in the US.
Cartoonist and cohost of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall discusses House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to order an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, but not call for a full vote. They also assess McCarthy’s political future, the current budget standoff, former President Donald Trump’s legal path and how it will overlap with the 2024 campaign trail, Senator Tommy Tuberville’s ongoing block of military appointments over abortion, Congressmember Marjorie Taylor-Greene’s secession suggestion, and how the State Department shapes academia.
Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran Dr. Mohammed Marandi discusses a prisoner release deal that might represent a positive step in relations between the United States and Iran, whether this represents a further thaw in relations between Tehran and Washington, reports of a possible side deal relating to the Iranian government possibly slowing its nuclear program, Secretary Blinken signing a "waiver" authorizing Iranian funds to be transferred to a bank in Qatar yet no mention of the lifting of sanctions, and the role of the Qataris and Omanis in the easing of these relations.
The Misfits also discuss political prisoner Leonard Peltier and the rise of poverty in the US.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
