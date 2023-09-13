https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/new-photos-offer-rare-glimpse-at-us-classified-b-21-stealth-bomber-1113327957.html

New Photos Offer Rare Glimpse at US' Classified B-21 Stealth Bomber

The United States Air Force and Northrop Grumman have released new photos of the classified B-21 stealth bomber.

New photos of the ever-classified American stealth bomber were publicly released on Tuesday by the US Air Force and weapons manufacturer Northrop Grumman.The images of the B-21 Raider give the public a preview of the craft for the first time in months. The last public sighting of the B-21 was in March, when the USAF released three photos of the plane from different angles.Two of the photos were released during USAF Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr.’s keynote speech at the Air, Space & Cyber conference on Tuesday. One of the photos shows the aircraft outdoors, giving observers a chance to guess the dimensions of the bomber using other objects as reference.A third photo, also outdoors, was released separately on Tuesday by Northrop Grumman.Using the outdoor images, a military-focused media outlet estimated that the B-21 has a wingspan of 135-155 feet, compared to the USAF’s B-2 Spirit stealth bomber’s 172 feet. The images also show off the plane’s thinner air intakes, simplified landing gear doors and ridged patch on the roof that may be for in-flight refueling.Keen-eyed observers also noted an air data probe under the craft’s nose. While that item is for testing and will not be on production units, it is angled downward in the image, suggesting the plane may fly with a slight upward pitch.There is no firm timeline for when the B-21 will make its maiden flight. Northrop Grumman announced on Tuesday that it has begun engine starts as part of the B-21’s ground testing but previously said in-air tests would start once the data supports it.The USAF says it expects to spend more than $32 billion on the B-21 by 2027, including $20 billion for production. It has not said how many planes it expects to receive for that price.The entire B-21 project, including procurement and maintenance, is expected to cost over $203 billion over the next 30 years.

