https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/north-korean-leader-kim-jong-un-arrives-at-railway-station-of-russias-vostochny-spaceport-by-train-1113329678.html

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives at Railway Station of Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives at Railway Station of Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier that the two leaders would discuss bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as regional and international cooperation.

2023-09-13T04:08+0000

2023-09-13T04:08+0000

2023-09-13T04:31+0000

world

kim jong-un

vladimir putin

negotiations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113330336_0:0:3110:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_cecbf19552cd318853913303e300a448.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also at the cosmodrome, where the two leaders will sit down for talks.Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the two leaders would discuss bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic ties and cultural exchanges, during the talks, which will take place both as part of delegations and in a one-on-one format.Putin and Kim will also discuss the situation in the region and international affairs in general, Peskov stated.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, north korean leader kim jong un, talks between russian president vladimir putin and north korean leader kim jong un, russia's vostochny cosmodrome