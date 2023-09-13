North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives at Railway Station of Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome

International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier that the two leaders would discuss bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as regional and international cooperation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is also at the cosmodrome, where the two leaders will sit down for talks.Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the two leaders would discuss bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic ties and cultural exchanges, during the talks, which will take place both as part of delegations and in a one-on-one format.Putin and Kim will also discuss the situation in the region and international affairs in general, Peskov stated.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is also at the cosmodrome, where the two leaders will sit down for talks.

Kim Jong Un is visiting Russia at the invitation of Putin, and the North Korean chief's current trip to the country is his second in four years.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the two leaders would discuss bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic ties and cultural exchanges, during the talks, which will take place both as part of delegations and in a one-on-one format.
Putin and Kim will also discuss the situation in the region and international affairs in general, Peskov stated.
