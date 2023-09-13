https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/north-koreas-kim-heads-to-russia-in-rare-international-trip-1113320966.html
North Korea's Kim Heads to Russia in Rare International Trip
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia and the new U.S. and Iran deal that includes a prisoner exchange and the unfreezing of Iranian money.
04:44 GMT 13.09.2023 (Updated: 11:28 GMT 13.09.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia and the new US and Iran deal that includes a prisoner exchange and the unfreezing of Iranian money.
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War Correspondent
Misty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of The Misty Winston Show
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
KJ Noh: Journalist, Political Analyst and Writer
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss the US and Iranian agreement to exchange prisoners and unfreeze $6 billion of Iranian oil money. Plus, a discussion on Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of mobilizing its forces and moving them to the frontlines in Karabakh.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by political commentator and radio host Misty Winston to discuss Nancy Pelosi running once again for Congress even though she was retiring and the issues that come with congress members serving long terms.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by attorney Steve Gill to discuss the revival of unions and how they have scored major wins across the country, from the rail unions to the UPS union and possibly the UAW.
Later in the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist KJ Noh to talk about Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia as the world pays close attention to the outcome of the meeting. Plus, North Korea has been facing significant criticism for their missile launches as Japan and South Korea have paid considerable attention to these launches.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
