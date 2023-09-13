https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/putin-reveals-why-global-south-is-supporting-russia-1113318664.html

Putin Reveals Why Global South Is Supporting Russia

Putin Reveals Why Global South Is Supporting Russia

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including Russia's alliance with Global South countries.

2023-09-13T04:54+0000

2023-09-13T04:54+0000

2023-09-13T11:33+0000

the final countdown

donald trump

georgia

uaw

strike

google

russia

china

vladimir putin

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113318507_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_903a2964ffb9c96f0ac4b153fa2e0e1f.jpg

Putin Reveals Why Global South is Supporting Russia On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including Russia's alliance with Global South countries.

Tyler Nixon - Army Infantry VeteranMark Frost - EconomistFiorella Isabel - JournalistTed Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado, Founder of StopJoe.comThe show begins with Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon who joins The Final Countdown to break down the latest of Trump's legal troubles in New York, Florida, and Georgia.Then, Economist Mark Frost shares his perspective on the imminent United Auto Workers strike and the Google antitrust trial.The second hour kicks off with journalist Fiorella Isabel joining to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's appearance at the Eastern Economic Forum, and Russia's Grain Deal with China.The show closes with Former State Senator in Colorado Ted Harvey sharing his perspective on Kevin McCarthy's impeachment inquiry into the Biden family.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

georgia

russia

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, russia-global south relations, united auto workers strike, kevin mccarthy's impeachment inquiry, biden's impeachment