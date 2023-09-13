https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/putin-reveals-why-global-south-is-supporting-russia-1113318664.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including Russia's alliance with Global South countries.
Tyler Nixon - Army Infantry VeteranMark Frost - EconomistFiorella Isabel - JournalistTed Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado, Founder of StopJoe.comThe show begins with Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon who joins The Final Countdown to break down the latest of Trump's legal troubles in New York, Florida, and Georgia.Then, Economist Mark Frost shares his perspective on the imminent United Auto Workers strike and the Google antitrust trial.The second hour kicks off with journalist Fiorella Isabel joining to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's appearance at the Eastern Economic Forum, and Russia's Grain Deal with China.The show closes with Former State Senator in Colorado Ted Harvey sharing his perspective on Kevin McCarthy's impeachment inquiry into the Biden family.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:54 GMT 13.09.2023 (Updated: 11:33 GMT 13.09.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including Russia's alliance with Global South countries.
Tyler Nixon - Army Infantry Veteran
Fiorella Isabel - Journalist
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado, Founder of StopJoe.com
The show begins with Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon who joins The Final Countdown to break down the latest of Trump's legal troubles in New York, Florida, and Georgia.
Then, Economist Mark Frost shares his perspective on the imminent United Auto Workers strike and the Google antitrust trial.
The second hour kicks off with journalist Fiorella Isabel joining to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's appearance at the Eastern Economic Forum, and Russia's Grain Deal with China.
The show closes with Former State Senator in Colorado Ted Harvey sharing his perspective on Kevin McCarthy's impeachment inquiry into the Biden family.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
