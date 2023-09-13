https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/putin-says-kim-jong-uns-visit-to-russia-taking-place-in-friendly-atmosphere-1113336041.html

Putin Says Kim Jong Un's Visit to Russia Taking Place in Friendly Atmosphere

The visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia is taking place in a friendly atmosphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Your current visit is taking place in a truly comradely and friendly atmosphere," Putin said at the meeting.Putin added that Russia and North Korea act in the name of peace, stability and prosperity in the region."Our relations were founded during Korea’s struggle for freedom in 1945, when Soviet and Korean soldiers crushed Japanese militarists shoulder to shoulder. Even today we strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and good neighborliness. We act for the sake of peace, stability and prosperity of our common region," Putin said.Vladimir Putin stressed that North Korean leader follows the course of previous rulers of his country who were sincere supporters of building relations with Russia.Putin said that the current leader of North Korea follows the course of the country’s previous leaders, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, who were “sincere and real friends,” and supporters of building close ties between North Korea and Russia.

