https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/sputnik-moldova-head-says-will-be-deported-from-moldova-got-10-year-entry-ban-1113333187.html
Sputnik Head: Destructive Policy of Kishinev Crosses All Adequate Boundaries of State Relations
Sputnik Head: Destructive Policy of Kishinev Crosses All Adequate Boundaries of State Relations
Sputnik Moldova head Vitaly Denisov told Sputnik on Wednesday that he will be deported from the country and a 10-year entry ban has been issued.
2023-09-13T05:43+0000
2023-09-13T05:43+0000
2023-09-13T06:25+0000
world
vitaly denisov
dmitry kiselev
rossiya segodnya
sputnik
freedom of speech
media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107844/36/1078443627_0:166:3031:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_12c837230f0061fc6780e718ed433d7c.jpg
Earlier Sputnik Moldova head Vitaly Denisov told on Wednesday that he will be deported from the country and a 10-year entry ban has been issued.Denisov said that migration service officers came to his home, put him in a car and took him to the airport with a deportation order on the first flight. Later Denisov said that according to Moldovan authorities he must leave country as person posing threat to national security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/simonyan-says-shes-used-to-living-with-target-on-her-back-as-death-plot-foiled--video-1111898738.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107844/36/1078443627_300:0:3031:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c64be15fa01a3bf2cdc0fcdb82cf44a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
freedom of speech, dmitry kiselev, vitaly denisov, sputnik moldova
freedom of speech, dmitry kiselev, vitaly denisov, sputnik moldova
Sputnik Head: Destructive Policy of Kishinev Crosses All Adequate Boundaries of State Relations
05:43 GMT 13.09.2023 (Updated: 06:25 GMT 13.09.2023)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Director general of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, Dmitry Kiselev slammed the expulsion of Sputnik Moldova Chief and stressed that destructive policy of Kishinev crosses all adequate boundaries of the state relations.
Earlier Sputnik Moldova head Vitaly Denisov told on Wednesday that he will be deported from the country and a 10-year entry ban has been issued.
Denisov said that migration service officers came to his home, put him in a car and took him to the airport with a deportation order on the first flight.
"They did not let me pack my things, pick up my pets, and so on. They issued an order for a 10-year ban on entry into Moldova. The ambassador was notified," Denisov said.
Later Denisov said that according to Moldovan authorities he must leave country as person posing threat to national security.
"I was given a copy of the decision that I must leave the country as a person posing a threat to the national security of Moldova, that I was banned from entering the country for 10 years," Denisov said, adding that he is currently at the Chisinau airport getting tickets to Moscow.