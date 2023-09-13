https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/sputnik-moldova-head-says-will-be-deported-from-moldova-got-10-year-entry-ban-1113333187.html

Sputnik Head: Destructive Policy of Kishinev Crosses All Adequate Boundaries of State Relations

Sputnik Head: Destructive Policy of Kishinev Crosses All Adequate Boundaries of State Relations

Sputnik Moldova head Vitaly Denisov told Sputnik on Wednesday that he will be deported from the country and a 10-year entry ban has been issued.

Earlier Sputnik Moldova head Vitaly Denisov told on Wednesday that he will be deported from the country and a 10-year entry ban has been issued.Denisov said that migration service officers came to his home, put him in a car and took him to the airport with a deportation order on the first flight. Later Denisov said that according to Moldovan authorities he must leave country as person posing threat to national security.

