https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/us-economic-war-on-russia-and-china-africas-revolt-against-neocolonialism-1113339533.html

US Economic War on Russia and China, Africa's Revolt Against Neocolonialism

US Economic War on Russia and China, Africa's Revolt Against Neocolonialism

In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Jeffrey Sachs, Columbia University economist, about the failure of Western sanctions on Russia, the truth state of the Chinese economy, and Africa’s struggle against European neocolonialism.

2023-09-13T14:15+0000

2023-09-13T14:15+0000

2023-09-13T14:15+0000

new rules

radio

jeffrey sachs

russia

china

russian economy under sanctions

us sanctions

sanctions

western sanctions

russian economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113338817_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_04202984704f15ebd7b337e11a40efe0.jpg

US Economic War on Russia and China, Africa's Revolt Against Neocolonialism In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Jeffrey Sachs, Columbia University economist, about the failure of Western sanctions on Russia, the truth state of the Chinese economy, and Africa’s struggle against European neocolonialism.

“Sanctions damage Europe, but do not cause a deep, prolonged crisis for either Russia or China. Quite the contrary. It hurts the world that we consciously divide into blocs like this, but it is not as if the whole world is ganging up on one or two countries. The more energetic and dynamic part of the world, the faster growing part of the world quantitatively, is not on the US European side of the story.”The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Simes Dimitri

Simes Dimitri

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Simes Dimitri

new rules, jeffrey sachs interview, jeffrey sachs analysis, the state of chinese economy, how is russian economy doing under sanctions, are western sanctions effective, african economy, african development, are sanctions useless