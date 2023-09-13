https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/us-economic-war-on-russia-and-china-africas-revolt-against-neocolonialism-1113339533.html
US Economic War on Russia and China, Africa's Revolt Against Neocolonialism
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Jeffrey Sachs, Columbia University economist, about the failure of Western sanctions on Russia, the truth state of the Chinese economy, and Africa’s struggle against European neocolonialism.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113338817_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_04202984704f15ebd7b337e11a40efe0.jpg
"Sanctions damage Europe, but do not cause a deep, prolonged crisis for either Russia or China. Quite the contrary. It hurts the world that we consciously divide into blocs like this, but it is not as if the whole world is ganging up on one or two countries. The more energetic and dynamic part of the world, the faster growing part of the world quantitatively, is not on the US European side of the story."The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
“Sanctions damage Europe, but do not cause a deep, prolonged crisis for either Russia or China. Quite the contrary. It hurts the world that we consciously divide into blocs like this, but it is not as if the whole world is ganging up on one or two countries. The more energetic and dynamic part of the world, the faster growing part of the world quantitatively, is not on the US European side of the story.”
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
