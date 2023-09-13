https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/us-judge-again-declares-daca-unlawful-blocks-biden-effort-to-codify-policy-1113356597.html

US Judge Again Declares DACA Unlawful, Blocks Biden Effort to Codify Policy

US Judge Again Declares DACA Unlawful, Blocks Biden Effort to Codify Policy

A US judge again declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unlawful, blocking President Joe Biden's effort to make the Obama-era policy a federal regulation, court documents revealed.

2023-09-13T23:35+0000

2023-09-13T23:35+0000

2023-09-13T23:33+0000

americas

deferred action for childhood arrivals (daca)

supreme court

department of homeland security (dhs)

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/05/1081366258_0:138:3000:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_978161affff2bba33724a9858f5a162d.jpg

The DACA program provides deportation protections to migrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children. "That... order is hereby reaffirmed and the original injunction and order of vacatur is hereby expanded to cover Final Rule DACA," Judge Andrew Hanen wrote in the court filing on Wednesday. However, Hanen said that DACA will remain in place for current beneficiaries of the program, allowing the government to process renewal requests. Moreover, Hanen pointed out that a final judgement has not been issued in the case. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals previously declared the DACA program illegal in October 2022, but left the policy in place for some 600,000 immigrants in the United States who depend on the program.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210723/daca-recipients-deserve-pathway-to-citizenship-kamala-harris-says-as-us-migration-crisis-persists-1083448488.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

deferred action for childhood arrivals, daca, biden administration policy, daca program,