US Judge Again Declares DACA Unlawful, Blocks Biden Effort to Codify Policy
US Judge Again Declares DACA Unlawful, Blocks Biden Effort to Codify Policy
A US judge again declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unlawful, blocking President Joe Biden's effort to make the Obama-era policy a federal regulation, court documents revealed.
The DACA program provides deportation protections to migrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children. "That... order is hereby reaffirmed and the original injunction and order of vacatur is hereby expanded to cover Final Rule DACA," Judge Andrew Hanen wrote in the court filing on Wednesday. However, Hanen said that DACA will remain in place for current beneficiaries of the program, allowing the government to process renewal requests. Moreover, Hanen pointed out that a final judgement has not been issued in the case. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals previously declared the DACA program illegal in October 2022, but left the policy in place for some 600,000 immigrants in the United States who depend on the program.
23:35 GMT 13.09.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US judge again declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unlawful, blocking President Joe Biden's effort to make the Obama-era policy a federal regulation, court documents revealed.
The DACA program provides deportation protections to migrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children.
"That... order is hereby reaffirmed and the original injunction and order of vacatur is hereby expanded to cover Final Rule DACA," Judge Andrew Hanen wrote in the court filing on Wednesday.
"That program is vacated, and the Department of Homeland Security is enjoined from implementing Final Rule DACA until a further order of this Court, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, or the Supreme Court of the United States."
However, Hanen said that DACA will remain in place for current beneficiaries of the program, allowing the government to process renewal requests.
Moreover, Hanen pointed out that a final judgement has not been issued in the case.
DACA Recipients 'Deserve Pathway to Citizenship', Kamala Harris Says as US Migration Crisis Persists
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals previously declared the DACA program illegal in October 2022, but left the policy in place for some 600,000 immigrants in the United States who depend on the program.
