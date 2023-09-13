https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/vladimir-putin-meets-with-north-korean-kim-jong-un-at-vostochny-cosmodrome-1113330116.html

Vladimir Putin Meets with North Korean Kim Jong Un at Vostochny Cosmodrome

Russian President Vladimir Putin will sit down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Russia's Far East later on Wednesday to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest.

Asked whether military and technical cooperation would be talked about, Putin said that he and the North Korean leader will address all issues and would not rush discussions, as “they have time.”The Russian president added that they had come to the Vostochny Cosmodrome to discuss, in particular, the issue of Russia's assistance to North Korea in satellite construction.

